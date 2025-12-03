Taraba LG Endorses Tinubu For 2027, Drags Hadi Lau into Chairmanship Race 

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the All Progressive Congress (APC), Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State chapter has endorsed President Bola Tinubu as its sole presidential candidate.

In the same vein, the APC chapter and the entire people of Lau have dragged one of the chieftains of APC in the state, Alhaji AbdulHadi Lau, into the race for the chairmanship of APC in the state.

Addressing a crowd of party supporters and community leaders of Lau community at a ceremony in Jalingo Wednesday, the spokesperson of the community, Hon. Smith Nicodemus, stated that the decision to endorse President Tinubu was borne out of his genuine commitment to transform the fortunes of the country positively since assuming office in 2023.

Similarly, the community noted that Alhaji Lau’s track record in public service places him higher and above other aspirants for the APC chairmanship in the state, adding that the emergence of Lau would guarantee the victory of APC at all levels in the 2027 general election.

Furthermore, Nicodemus maintained that Hadi Lau is a reputable unifier who is renowned for his inclusiveness and ability to carry everybody along in the state, adding that Hadi Lau would prioritize the party’s victory rather than personal interest.

According to him, “Our decision to endorse Alhaji Abdulhadi Haruna for Taraba APC chairmanship is due to his track record of being development oriented which he demonstrated as two times commissioner in the State Executive Council and Chairman of Lau LGA, as well as chairman, Governing Council of the Taraba State Polytechnic.

“We believe that Abdulhadi would build partnerships with stakeholders to attract investments that would improve the economic growth of Taraba. We are concerned about the unity of the party and the state at large as well as leadership of ideology.

“We believe that Hadi’s style of leadership will anchor on principles of transparency, accountability and good governance that would attract more members from other political parties to join the APC and ensure victory in all elections.”

Also speaking on the occasion, Emmanuel George, a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Agbu Kefas who was also APC candidate for Lau Constituency Assembly election in 2023, described the endorsement of President Tinubu and Hadi Lau as very deserving and the best decision towards victory for APC in the 2027 elections.

His words: “This is the best thing that has happened to APC in Taraba State. President Tinubu and Alhaji Hadi Lau have demonstrated leadership at their various levels and are therefore deserving to lead the country and the APC in Taraba. Sincerely, the emergence of Hadi Lau as APC Chairman would be the best thing to happen to APC in the state.”

Responding to the calls for him to contest the APC chairmanship, Hadi Lau stated that he has no choice other than to accept the decision of his constituency and promised to deliver on the mandate if elected into office as APC Chairman.

He commended Governor Agbu Kefas, members of the Taraba State House of Assembly and local government chairmen for their bold decision to join the APC and support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He described Governor Kefas as a leader with vision, saying his decision to join the APC is a move towards progress and development of the state, just as he prophesied that Taraba would witness unprecedented development and economic boom through the governor’s move.

