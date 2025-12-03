  • Tuesday, 2nd December, 2025

Sterling Bank, EDC Seal Partnership to Certify Non-oil Export Academy Graduates

Business | 7 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe

Sterling Bank Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), paving the way for graduates of the bank’s Non-Oil Export Academy to receive formal certification.

The collaboration marks another major step in Sterling Bank’s drive to deepen Nigeria’s non-oil export capacity and reduce the country’s reliance on crude oil earnings. It also builds on the recent rollout of the Sterling Bank Non-Oil Export Academy—an initiative created to help Nigerian exporters understand global standards, strengthen their business structures, and compete more effectively in international markets.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos recently, Sterling Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, affirmed that the Bank is intentional about creating  an  ecosystem  where  non-oil  exporters  are  well-informed  and equipped to advance national interests. 

“We are not just training people to understand how to export; we want to train them  to be competitive exporters of non-oil products,” Suleiman said.  

Director of  the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Dr. Nneka Okekearu expressed enthusiasm  for  the  collaboration.  “Having  spent  the  last  twenty-three years deepening the competencies of entrepreneurs, we thoroughly understand what is needed and are excited to be part of this initiative,” she noted.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.