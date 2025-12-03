Sterling Bank, EDC Seal Partnership to Certify Non-oil Export Academy Graduates

Nume Ekeghe

Sterling Bank Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), paving the way for graduates of the bank’s Non-Oil Export Academy to receive formal certification.

The collaboration marks another major step in Sterling Bank’s drive to deepen Nigeria’s non-oil export capacity and reduce the country’s reliance on crude oil earnings. It also builds on the recent rollout of the Sterling Bank Non-Oil Export Academy—an initiative created to help Nigerian exporters understand global standards, strengthen their business structures, and compete more effectively in international markets.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos recently, Sterling Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, affirmed that the Bank is intentional about creating an ecosystem where non-oil exporters are well-informed and equipped to advance national interests.

“We are not just training people to understand how to export; we want to train them to be competitive exporters of non-oil products,” Suleiman said.

Director of the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Dr. Nneka Okekearu expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. “Having spent the last twenty-three years deepening the competencies of entrepreneurs, we thoroughly understand what is needed and are excited to be part of this initiative,” she noted.