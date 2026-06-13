WSICE to Celebrate Wole Soyinka at 92 With Lagos, London Cultural Exchange

Sunday Ehigiator

The 17th edition of the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) will take place in Lagos and London this July, bringing together scholars, artists, policymakers, students, cultural practitioners and members of the African diaspora for a global conversation on culture, identity, memory and humanity.

Organisers announced that the 2026 edition, themed ‘Culture Beyond Borders’ with the sub-theme ‘Rooted, Yet Not Restricted’, will coincide with the 92nd birthday celebration of Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka and will feature a series of cultural, literary and intellectual engagements aimed at fostering dialogue across generations and continents.

The Lagos leg of the programme is scheduled for July 13–14, while activities in London will take place from July 17–18, a statement yesterday disclosed.

According to the organisers, this year’s theme reflects growing concerns about the impact of globalisation, migration, digital technology and artificial intelligence on cultural identity and human relationships.

They noted that although the world has become increasingly interconnected, many societies continue to grapple with social divisions, cultural dislocation and the erosion of historical memory.

The organisers said the 2026 edition seeks to explore how culture can remain a unifying force in an era marked by rapid technological change, increasing migration and evolving notions of identity.

“Culture has always crossed borders. The question is whether it survives the journey,” the organisers stated.

They explained that while modern technology has enabled unprecedented levels of communication and mobility, preserving cultural heritage and values remains essential for sustainable development and social cohesion.

“Humanity itself is becoming more mobile than ever before. Yet beneath that movement remains an eternal responsibility: to remember who we are. For roots are not prisons. They are foundations. And culture is not a museum artifact preserved beneath glass. It is a living inheritance,” the statement added.

Over the years, the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange has evolved from a commemorative initiative into one of Africa’s most enduring platforms for cultural dialogue, youth engagement, creative expression and international exchange.

Inspired by the life and works of Professor Soyinka, Africa’s first Nobel Laureate in Literature, the programme promotes values associated with his intellectual and literary legacy, including freedom of thought, cultural consciousness, social justice, moral courage and artistic responsibility.

The organisers said the event would feature a broad range of activities, including international cultural roundtables, youth leadership and identity workshops, theatre productions, literary conversations, spoken word performances, music showcases, visual arts exhibitions, academic exchanges and diaspora heritage dialogues.

A major highlight of the London programme, to be hosted in collaboration with The Africa Centre and several educational and community partners, will focus on young people and their role in preserving cultural identity in a rapidly changing world.

According to the organisers, the youth-centred engagements are designed to encourage critical thinking about heritage, belonging and the values that future generations will inherit.

They stressed that development should not be measured solely by economic growth or technological advancement but must also include cultural preservation and historical memory.

“Without memory, progress loses direction. And without culture, development risks becoming merely efficient displacement,” the organisers noted.

Since its inception 17 years ago, WSICE has served as a platform connecting generations, disciplines, nations and cultures through the arts and humanities.

The organisers described the 2026 edition as an opportunity not only to celebrate Professor Soyinka’s enduring legacy but also to reflect on the role of culture in addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity.

“As Professor Wole Soyinka turns ninety-two, the conversation continues—not merely about Africa, literature or heritage, but about humanity itself,” the statement said.

The organisers added that in a world increasingly characterised by division and competing identities, culture remains one of humanity’s most powerful instruments for dialogue, understanding and coexistence.

The event is expected to attract participants from Nigeria, the United Kingdom and other parts of the world, further reinforcing its reputation as a leading international platform for cultural exchange and intellectual engagement.