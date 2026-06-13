Renewed Hope National Media Tour of South-east Projects Begins

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors in collaboration with the Presidential Media Team will this weekend embark on the South-east Edition of the National Media inspection of projects.

A statement by the Director, Media and Publicity, Renewed Hope Ambassador, Tunde Rahman, said the tour of legacy projects undertaken by the President Bola Tinubu government in the South-east zone, will take off from Ebonyi State today and end in Imo State on June 17th.

The five-day media engagement will bring together over 50 editors and journalists from across Nigeria for an extensive tour designed to showcase the achievements, ongoing projects, and developmental strides of the administration of President Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Aspects of the tour will include project inspections, stakeholder engagements, media interactions, and strategic discussions on national development.

Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Abia and Imo states in the South-east geopolitical zone will be covered during the tour.

The Renewed Hope National Media Tour remains a unique platform for promoting factual reporting, strengthening government-media relations, and providing Nigerians with firsthand information on the impact of policies and programmes being implemented across the country.

The tour had earlier taken over 70 editors and government officials to the North-west zone.

The federal government’s legacy intervention projects like the Kaduna-Kano- Katsina-Maradi railway projects, Kebbi corridor of the Sokoto-Badagry highway, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway, Kaduna Western Bypass, irrigation project in Jigawa and the ecological intervention projects in Wujuwuju-Jakara area in Kano among others were inspected in the North-west.