CDGPA Flays Alleged Secret Recruitment by NRS, Backs Reps’ Probe

A pro-democracy organisation, the Centre for Democratic Governance and Parliamentary Advocacy (CDGPA), has condemned the alleged secret recruitment by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), throwing its weight behind the House of Representatives over its ongoing investigation into the agency’s recruitment and appointment processes.

The group described the reported recruitment as “an affront to transparency and constitutional accountability”, insisting that no federal agency should conduct recruitment in a manner that raises questions about compliance with the Federal Character principle.

The House Committee on Federal Character led by former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, had last Wednesday, ordered the suspension of the recruitment after raising concerns over the agency’s alleged failure to comply with constitutional provisions on equitable representation.

The committee also faulted the reported waiver granted by the Federal Character Commission to the Service to undertake the recruitment.

The development comes amid an ongoing face-off between the House of Representatives and the leadership of the Service following the reported failure of its Executive Chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, to honour several invitations extended by the committee in the discharge of its constitutional oversight responsibilities.

The controversy has further intensified following a pending suit filed by a civil society organisation, Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organisations of Nigeria, at Abuja High Court challenging the appointment of six executive directors of the agency over alleged violation of the Federal Character principle.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Governance and Parliamentary Advocacy, Comrade Ibrahim Yusuf, said the alleged secret recruitment and continued refusal of the agency’s leadership to appear before the House Committee constituted a dangerous precedent capable of undermining Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

According to him, every federal institution is accountable to the Nigerian people through the National Assembly, adding that legislative oversight remains one of the most important safeguards against abuse of public office.

“It is disturbing that while serious concerns have been raised regarding recruitment and appointments within the Service, its leadership has reportedly failed to honour repeated invitations by the House Committee on Federal Character. Such conduct diminishes transparency and weakens public confidence in democratic institutions,” the statement said.

The CDGPA argued that Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) empower the National Assembly to investigate the activities of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and compel the attendance of public officers whenever necessary for the effective discharge of its oversight responsibilities.

It therefore urged the House of Representatives not to relent in its investigation, insisting that every public institution must remain accountable to Parliament.

The group also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to publicly defend the institution of the National Assembly, warning that continued disregard for parliamentary invitations by agencies under the Executive could erode one of the country’s most important democratic institutions.

According to the organisation, it would be regrettable if an administration led by politicians with deep legislative backgrounds allowed Parliament to be treated with contempt.

“The President, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and several senior officials of this administration have all benefitted immensely from the institution of Parliament. The National Assembly played a defining role in shaping their political careers and remains the foremost symbol of representative democracy in Nigeria.

“The institution must not be allowed to suffer erosion under their watch. Respect for Parliament should be non-negotiable for every public office holder,” the group stated.

The organisation further alleged that the reported conduct of the NRS leadership reflects an emerging trend in which some agencies of government have failed to accord due respect to committees of both chambers of the National Assembly.

It urged the president to ensure that heads of agencies comply with lawful invitations from Parliament, stressing that constitutional governance cannot thrive where public institutions choose which arms of government to respect.

The CDGPA also called on the House of Representatives to invoke all lawful constitutional measures available to enforce compliance with its summons where public officials repeatedly fail to honour invitations without lawful justification.

It maintained that adherence to the Federal Character principle in recruitment and appointments remains essential to promoting national inclusion, equity and public confidence in federal institutions, urging Nigerians to support the House of Representatives in its efforts to ensure accountability and transparency in the administration of public agencies.