No Time to Waste in Our Rescue Mission, Ex-VP Atiku Abubakar Tells ADC Leaders

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has said there was no time to waste in the opposition’s mission to rescue Nigeria.

Atiku made this statement when held a meeting with state chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja.

He disclosed this in a post on X, noting that the delegation of state chairmen from all 36 states and the FCT visited to congratulate him on his official registration.

According to him, the delegation was led by the Kogi State Chairman of the party, Ogga Temitope Kingsley.

In the statement on X, Atiku said the leaders expressed delight that he had now become a “bonafide member” of the party, a development he described as equally satisfying.

“I emphasised that there was no time to waste in our rescue mission and encouraged other members and leaders of the coalition to register with the ADC formally,” he said.

He stressed that full participation was necessary for the coalition to be effective, saying, “There can be no sitting on the fence.”

Atiku reiterated the coalition’s commitment to working toward a secure, united and prosperous nation, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of pushing Nigeria toward a deeper crisis.

“I am indeed pleased to see that leaders of the party at the state level are thinking with the future of our country in mind. Together, we are committed to our resolve to work towards a secure, united, and prosperous Nigeria.

“The APC is bent on wrecking our country, and we are ready to stop them from doing so,” he stated.

Argungu: Osun Strategically Important to Tinubu, It Must Be Reclaimed Ahead 2027

•Declares president has special interest in it

•Says party elders will guide on choice of candidate

The National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sulaiman Argungu, has said Osun State remained strategically important to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and must be reclaimed ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He also said the the APC would defer to the Elders’ Council in Osun State in determining the direction of the forthcoming governorship primary scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Argungu said this when a gubernatorial aspirant in Osun State, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), submitted his Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for the 2026 governorship election at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Oyebamiji, accompanied by a number of state and national leaders, officials, and critical stakeholders, submitted his form at exactly 5:00 p.m.

Argungu, represented by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, said the party was determined to “get it right” in the 2026 election by respecting the wisdom and guidance of the Osun Elders’ Council during the primary.

“Osun is important because it is in the South West and it is also part of the State we want in our fold before the 2027 general election. Also, the president has a special interest in the state. Therefore, we must get it right this time.

“We have elders in the Osun APC, and definitely, if we concede to the elders, we won’t lose the state, and we will get it right as well,” Argungu stated.

He also urged Oyebamiji and his supporters to continue to conduct themselves peacefully as the primary approach.

Speaking earlier, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Bashir, said the party must secure a decisive victory in the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Ajibola, who recently stepped down as an aspirant ahead of the APC primary, noted that Osun remained one of the key states the party was determined to win convincingly.

He, therefore, urged party members to remain united before and after the primary election in order to ensure victory for the APC.

“We must deliver massively for President Bola Tinubu in 2027. It is one of the States that we are looking forward to winning with a very large margin.”

Speaking after submitting his forms, Asiwaju Oyebamiji declared himself the aspirant to beat in the December 13 primary, stressing that his professional and public service record sets him apart.