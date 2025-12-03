GOtv Boxing Night 34: ‘You’ll Go Home Sad,’ Tiny Mocks Happy Boy Ahead of Title Showdown

National super bantamweight champion Durotimi “Tiny” Agboola has taken a swipe at Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke ahead of their title clash at GOtv Boxing Night 34, scheduled for 26 December at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. The event, featuring live music and comedy, includes two title bouts, an international contest, and three additional fights.

Speaking from his Ibadan base, Tiny dismissed Happy Boy as a boxer not yet ready for national-level pressure. “He needs to upskill. He is still new in this game. He calls himself Happy Boy, but he will go home sad and depressed. I am happy when I make people sad in the ring, and Happy Boy will be my next victim,” he said.

In the other title fight, Sadam “Baby Boxer” Oladipupo will take on Imole “System” Oloyede for the national lightweight crown.

On the undercard, Emmanuel “Ability” Abimbola will square up against Sodiq “Smart Lion” Suleiman in an eight-round light welterweight bout. Abimbola, a former Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy winner, dismissed the undefeated Suleiman with characteristic bluntness. “Smart Lion, my foot. This is a pussy cat calling himself a lion. He will learn the difference when the bell rings,” he said.

Smart Lion, however, said being underrated only fuels him ahead of the bout. Other contests lined up include the national lightweight clash between Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi and Tobiloba “Smiling Assassin” Ijomoni; the super bantamweight meeting between Ezekiel “Touch” Seun and Toheeb “Full Tank” Hassan; and the international showdown featuring Nigeria’s Rasheed “ID Buster” Idowu against Ghana’s Nii Offei Dodoo. GOtv Boxing Night 34 will air live on SS Africa 1 (GOtv Ch. 63, DStv Ch. 207)

GOtv Boxing Night 34 is sponsored by GOtv, with support from MultiChoice, Zetaweb, the Lagos State Sports Commission and TheCable.

