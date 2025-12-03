Ambassadorial Nomination: Delta APC Congratulates Reno Omokri

•As ambassador-designate Ayodele Oke denies being indicted for financial misconduct as DG NIA

Segun James





All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State, under the chairmanship of Elder Omeni Sobotie, has extended congratulations to Mr. Reno Omokri on his recent nomination as ambassador-designate by President Bola Tinubu.

“This significant national recognition brings immense pride not only to Mr. Omokri and his family, but to the entire people of Delta State,” the party stated.

Meanwhile, following the uproar that witnessed his nomination as an ambassador designate, former Director-General of Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr. Ayodele Oke, denied being indicted for financial misconduct while in office.

Oke, in a statement by his lawyers, Kayode Ajulo (SAN) & Co, said contrary to allegations, he was never indicted for financial misconduct.

In a good will message signed by the Delta State APC chairman, the party stated that as a political party committed to promoting excellence, competence and patriotic service, Delta APC was delighted to celebrate yet another proud son of the state, who had distinguished himself with honour and integrity on the national and global stages.

Sobotie stated, “Mr. Omokri’s intellectual contributions, his longstanding engagement in policy discourse and his extensive international exposure have consistently demonstrated his capacity to serve Nigeria at the highest levels.

“Omokri’s nomination speaks volumes about President Tinubu’s commitment to merit, national inclusion and the recognition of individuals who have shown unwavering passion for the advancement of Nigeria and commending the President for identifying and elevating the Delta-born technocrat and advocate whose voice and intellectual rigour have contributed to shaping national conversations over the years.”

The state APC chairman added, “The Delta APC views this appointment as a shining example of the possibilities that lie ahead for Deltans who continue to excel across diverse professional fields. Mr. Omokri’s global footprint – spanning public service, advocacy, media, humanitarian work and diplomacy – positions him uniquely to project Nigeria’s values, deepen bilateral relations and promote our national interests with distinction.

“As he prepares for this new chapter of service, we urge Mr. Omokri to continue to embody the virtues of diligence, humility and patriotism that have characterised his journey thus far. We are confident that he will not only excel in this diplomatic role but will also serve as a bridge-builder, an image-bearer of Nigeria’s potential and a worthy representative of Delta State.”

Oke’s lawyers said the nominee, a non-career ambassador-designate, was cleared of all allegations, and he received presidential approval and was discharged of all alleged financial misconducts in the matter against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement on Tuesday, signed by Head of Chambers/Senior Partner, Professor Bukola Akinola, the firm described allegations against Oke as a campaign of calumny.

It stated, “We are appalled by narratives on social media, following the appointment of Oke by President Tinubu as an ambassador designate, wherein some mischief makers pushed false stories against him.

“The allegations narrations are done in bad faith, and is a deliberate falsehood, lacking substance.”

The law firm explained that Oke, who served as director-general of NIA from 2013 to 2017, was cleared of financial impropriety by late President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, and the Federal High Court in Lagos withdrew all charges against him.

The law firm highlighted that a Federal Government case filed against Oke, FCH/L/47C/2019, Federal Republic of Nigeria vs. Ambassador Ayodele Oke & Anor, was withdrawn after EFCC found no grounds to proceed.

On the so-called “Ikoyi funds” controversy, the firm stated that Oke appropriately disclosed that the funds discovered at the Ikoyi flats, one of NIA safe houses, was part of standard security protocols.

The law firm emphasised that the publicity surrounding the funds was politically motivated, driven by individuals who might have been opposed to Oke’s strict enforcement of national security measures during his tenure.

The firm further clarified that the apartment where the funds were discovered was a secure facility belonging to NIA, used for classified operational purposes, similar to safe houses maintained by intelligence agencies like MI6 in the UK, the CIA in the U.S, and other global counterparts.

It said, “Sensitive operations of this nature were often misunderstood by the public and intentionally misrepresented for political ends. “Oke is far more than a public servant. He is a distinguished career intelligence officer with global recognition.

“Oke’s extensive career included key assignments at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London and reached its pinnacle with his tenure as NIA DG, Nigeria’s counterpart to the CIA in the U.S and MI6 in the UK.

“His wealth of experience, institutional knowledge, and decades of service in safeguarding national security are widely respected both at home and internationally.”

The law firm emphasised that past allegations of financial misconduct against the ambassador designate were politically driven. It said, “This includes earlier efforts to discredit him when he was being considered for appointment under the late president Buhari.

“Claims suggesting that N14 billion was found in his personal residence were entirely unfounded; in reality, the money was held in an official NIA operational safe house, fully consistent with standard practices for covert intelligence operations.

“Oke was represented at the trial by the founder of Kayode Ajulo (SAN) & Co. Castle of Law, currently the Attorney General of Ondo State and the matter was conclusively resolved in 2023 when President Buhari, relying on verified evidence presented, directed the immediate termination of the proceedings.

“Subsequently, the EFCC withdrew all charges, and the Federal High Court formally struck out the case, affirming Oke’s innocence.” The law firm added that holding high-level security offices often involved making decisions that were unpopular with certain interests. “These measures are essential to safeguard national security. Attempts to use these historical events to influence the Senate’s confirmation process are therefore “exercises in futility.”