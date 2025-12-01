Oando Earns SCGN Admission for Exemplary Ethics, Transparency 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Oando Plc, Africa’s leading integrated energy solutions provider, has been formally inducted into the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN), marking the company’s entry into Nigeria’s leading network focused on advancing responsible, transparent, and ethical corporate leadership.

The induction followed the SCGN’s assessment of Oando’s corporate governance standards and affirms the company’s alignment with national and international best practices, a statement from the energy company said.

SCGN, established to promote best-in-class governance frameworks across corporate Nigeria, serves as a centre for board development, governance education, research, and policy advocacy. Since its founding, the Society has worked to strengthen accountability, transparency, and ethics in businesses across Nigeria and the wider African region. Its membership includes leading institutions across energy, finance, manufacturing, and services.

Speaking on Oando’s induction, Folasade Ibidapo-Obe, Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, Oando PLC, remarked: “Our induction into the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria is both an endorsement and a responsibility.

“It affirms the progress we have made in institutionalizing robust governance frameworks across our business over the years, and more importantly, it signals our readiness to continually strengthen these frameworks in line with leading practices in corporate governance.

“For us, effective governance is not an accessory. It is central to achieving sustainable value creation, disciplined operations, and ensuring stakeholder confidence.”

In her address to the newly inducted members, Koosum Kalyan, Board Member, SCGN, also noted that: “I think it’s a great opportunity to become part of this organisation. Today is more than a ceremony; it is a commitment. A commitment that you are making to lead with integrity, a commitment to uphold ethical standards even when no one is watching.”

Beyond formal recognition, the SCGN membership strengthens Oando’s credibility with regulators, investors, and the public by demonstrating an active commitment to accountability and disciplined governance.

It also provides access to the Society’s governance training programmes, research resources, board development initiatives, and thought-leadership platforms designed to support stronger decision-making, risk management, and oversight at the leadership level. The induction signals Oando’s continued commitment to governance practices that anchor sustainable performance and responsible corporate citizenship, the statement added.

Membership further positions Oando to collaborate with and benchmark against other leading Nigerian corporates within the Society, enabling faster progression in ESG, sustainability, and governance performance.

Other organisations inducted into the Society include: Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe (DOA Law); Cedrus Group Africa; ESG In Action Africa Ltd; R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc; Commercio Partners Limited; Zedcrest Group; and Tech Hive Advisory, the statement stressed.