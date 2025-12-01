Luova Group Marks 15 Years, Unveils Plans for Global Expansion

Funmi Ogundare

Luova Group, one of Nigeria’s leading creative powerhouses, recently, commemorated its 15th anniversary with a renewed commitment to expanding its footprint across Africa and on the global stage.

The organisation announced new strategic initiatives aimed at driving deeper industry impact, strengthening its business structure and advancing international partnerships.

Founded in 2010 as TOBEMS Production, the organisation has evolved into a diversified creative ecosystem comprising Tobems Production, Trois Sitini, and Tash Studios.

In the last 10 years and a half, Luova Group has delivered major marketing campaigns, high-impact multimedia productions, large-scale events, and facilitated two Guinness World Record projects, solidifying its standing as a force within the African creative industry.

Speaking during the anniversary celebration in Lagos, Group Managing Director, Tosin Obembe, recalled the firm’s journey from a one-man operation to a multi-company creative enterprise shaping culture and brand storytelling in Nigeria and beyond.

“Today, we celebrate 15 years of a dream that refused to die,” Obembe said. “This whole journey began with just one young man carrying a big dream and a small camera. If a business survives five years, it’s serious; if it reaches 10 years, it’s building something—and today we are celebrating 15.”

He recounted the organisation’s rise from producing small-scale projects to directing major events and collaborating with global brands. He attributed the organisation’s resilience through economic challenges, industry disruptions, and the COVID-19 pandemic to what he described as “a committed core and a family of believers”.

Expressing appreciation to those who have supported the brand’s development, he said: “To every staff member, client, friend, creative and believer, thank you. To our partners, your trust built our confidence.”

The anniversary event brought together industry professionals, clients and long-standing partners. It also featured recognition of outstanding staff whose contributions have been central to the company’s growth.