Experts to discuss future of Nigeria’s financial system at FMDA 2025 conference

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability Directorate, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, MD/CEO of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, Olusegun Alebiosu, and MD/CEO of Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Moruf Oseni, are thought leaders expected at the ninth Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA) 2025 conference.

The event, slated for Thursday, December 4th, 2025, will focus on the theme “Future-Proofing Nigeria’s Financial System: Policy, Technology and Market Confidence” and will hold at the Federal Palace Hotel & Casino, 6-8, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, commencing by 9.00am.

The conference provides a veritable avenue for participants to exchange ideas that would promote sustainable business and economic growth. Other speakers at the event include Director, Risk Management, CBN, Dr. Blaise Ijebor; Director, Strategy & Innovation Management on Regulatory Frameworks for Innovation at the CBN, Mrs. Monsurat Modesola Vincent and Chairman, ACI Financial Markets Association (ACI FMA), Mr. Roy Daniels.

During the event, Dr. Ikeazor will speak on Financial Inclusion and Economic Growth, while Mr. Alebiosu will discuss Building Market Confidence through Transparency and Accountability. Mr. Oseni will also speak on Digital Transformation in Financial Services. Additionally, Dr. Ijebor will present on Risk Management and Cybersecurity in Financial Markets, and Mrs. Vincent will discuss Regulatory Frameworks for Innovation.

FMDA President, Anwuli Femi-Pearse, noted that this year’s theme highlights one of the critical issues shaping the financial markets and economy, reaffirming the power of technology and quality policy framework in financial markets operations and provision of seamless investment services to clients and stakeholders.

The FMDA Chief Executive Officer, Fisayo Fatade, stated that the conference is designed to provide an opportunity for Financial Markets Participants, Regulators, Investors, Corporate Organizations, and other stakeholders to deliberate on the future of the financial markets and the power of technology in shaping market development.

The Financial Markets Dealers Association of Nigeria is an association of licensed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other non-bank financial institutions operating within the Nigerian financial market, emphasizing regulatory policy engagement/advocacy and professional ethics in the financial markets.