Arsenal Hold 10-Man Chelsea in Feisty Contest at Stamford Bridge 

Makeshift striker Mikel Merino scored a crucial equaliser against 10-man Chelsea as Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The game’s big moment came in the 38th minute, when Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo was sent off following a video assistant referee review for a late tackle that connected with Merino’s shin – his side’s sixth red card of the season.

But 10-man Chelsea took the lead shortly after half-time when Trevoh Chalobah’s flicked header from a corner looped over David Raya and into the bottom corner.

Arsenal levelled 11 minutes later when Spain international Merino headed in Bukayo Saka’s in-swinging cross at the far post.

There were seven yellow cards to add to Caicedo’s red in a tense, feisty contest as Chelsea dominated much of the first half, with Estevao Willian having two good chances.

Arsenal were without first-choice centre-backs Gabriel and William Saliba for only the second time since 2021 and their only real effort of the first half fell to Saka, who fired at Robert Sanchez at the near post.

The draw means Arsenal move five points clear of second-placed Manchester City while Chelsea are a further point back in third.

The Gunners are now unbeaten in 17 games in in all competitions, stretching

back to 30 August.

Elsewhere, Alexander Isak scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool since his record £125m move from Newcastle United as Arne Slot’s side ended their wretched run with a much-needed 2-0 victory at West Ham United.

The Reds ended a dismal sequence of nine defeats in 12 games – their worst since 1954 – with a deserved success.

Head coach Slot dropped Mohamed Salah from a league starting line-up for the first time since April 2024, also at West Ham – a run of 53 games – under his predecessor Jurgen Klopp, and was rewarded with a much-improved display.

RESULTS

Premier League

Cry’Palace 1-2 Man Utd

Aston Villa 1-0 Wolves

Nottingham 0-2 Brighton

West Ham 0-2 Liverpool

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal

NPFL

Enyimba 2-1 Rangers

Barau 3-2 Kwara Utd

Wolves 1-0 Nasarawa

Ikorodu 1-0 Abia War

Shooting 1-0 El-Kanemi

Khalifat 2-0 Plateau

Bayelsa 1-1 Katsina