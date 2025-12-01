Anglican Communion Creates Ekiti South Diocese, Enthrones Bankole as Pioneer Bishop

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Nigeria’s Anglican community recorded another major milestone on Thursday as the Church of Nigeria inaugurated the Ekiti South Anglican Diocese, one of the newly approved dioceses across the country, with Rt. Rev Francis Bankole formally enthroned as its pioneer bishop.

The historic ceremony, which held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ikere-Ekiti, drew national attention as top political leaders, foremost traditional rulers, captains of industry, bishops and archbishops from across Nigeria witnessed the rare ecclesiastical event.

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, personally presided over the inauguration and enthronement.

The creation of the Ekiti South Diocese—comprising Ikere, Uro, Ilawe, Igbara-Odo, Odo-Oja and Ogotun archdeaconries—marks the fulfilment of a 31-year-old quest, following its approval among the 15 new dioceses established at the Standing Committee meeting in Ado-Ekiti last September.

In his inaugural sermon titled ‘The Hand of God’, Bishop Bankole called for renewed accountability and moral leadership in Nigeria, urging leaders to embrace transparency and integrity to prevent misuse of public resources.

He stressed that national progress depends on leaders who “act deliberately in the best interest of the people” and submit to divine guidance.

Bankole described the emergence of the new diocese as “an act of God”, noting that despite decades of delay, no individual or institution could obstruct divine purpose.

He pledged that the diocese would serve as a platform to expand evangelism, strengthen pastoral care, and uphold the spiritual identity of Anglican faithful in Ekiti South.

The bishop paid tribute to Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, commending the administration’s responsible resource management and its achievements across critical sectors.

Governor Oyebanji, who also spoke at the event, said the inauguration of the diocese, after more than three decades of agitation, is a monumental blessing to the ecclesiastical and social development of the region.

He noted that the new diocese would decentralize church administration and deepen evangelism, welfare and mission effectiveness.

Describing Bishop Bankole as “a man of honour and integrity who carries divine grace,” Oyebanji urged the church to safeguard the fruits of the long struggle that birthed the diocese.

Renowned legal luminary and one of the prominent advocates for the diocese, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), expressed gratitude to God for the fulfilment of the long-standing vision.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the laity and founding fathers to building a diocese that prioritizes compassion, unity, evangelism, and strong pastoral care.

Olanipekun further encouraged members to embrace generosity to strengthen the church’s growth.

The inauguration and enthronement mark a new chapter for Anglicans in Ekiti South, with the pioneer bishop expected to steer the diocese towards growth and spiritual renewal.