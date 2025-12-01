Ademola Lookman’s Resurgence Continues with Back-to-back Goal for Atalanta 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ademola Lookman’s resurgence continued on Sunday evening as he again scored in Atalanta’s 2-0 win against Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A fixture at Bergamo.

It was the second goal for Lookman in two back-to-back games as he scored and made another goal assist in a UEFA Champions League 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt midweek

Yesterday, the Super Eagles forward doubled Atalanta’s lead in the 51st minute after Ivorian Odilon Kossounou had broken the deadlock with four minutes left in the first half. Lookman’s goal was a smart tap-in from well inside the box.

Atalanta have now risen to 11th position in the standings with 16 points from 13 matches.

Under new Coach Raffaele Palladino, Lookman appears to have found a new lease of life and is playing his way back to the form that earned him the African player of the year crown with his stellar form for Atalanta.

Speaking after the Frankfurt win, Lookman said: “You know, what’s happened has happened. A lot’s gone on. Some things people know, others they don’t,” Ademola Lookman replied when he was asked about how he got back with the team and fans of Atalanta.

“Right now is the time to work hard for the team and we need to win games, that’s the most important thing, to get stronger every day. That is what I am concentrated on and so is the team, working together every day to get results.”

Lookman’s current form would be good news for the Super Eagles handlers ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations starting December 18 in Morocco

The 2024 African Player of the Year did not have a good outing for Nigeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs in Morocco, as he struggled against Gabon and DR Congo.

He was substituted in both matches as the Super Eagles failed to pick the Intercontinental playoff African ticket after losing on shootouts to DR Congo in the final.