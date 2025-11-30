To Ensure Fast Execution of Mission, Army Vows to Sustain Aggressive Mobile Operations in North-west

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY), Major General Warrah Idris, has reaffirmed the military’s resolve to sustain aggressive mobile operations to ensure fast and efficient mission execution.

Idris stated this while decorating the newly promoted soldiers serving at the Theatre Command Headquarters, Gusau, Zamfara State.

He further charged the OPFY troops to uphold excellence and discipline.

He also encouraged them to remain courageous, noting that their new ranks should inspire them to display greater gallantry during operations aimed at eliminating the menace of terrorism and banditry across the North-west region and in parts of Kwara and Niger states.

Idris commanded the troops to uphold proper regimentation, discipline, and operational dexterity in the discharge of their duties.

He congratulated the beneficiaries and acknowledged their commendable performance in the field.

The Theatre Commander also urged the newly promoted soldiers to maintain their commitment to duty, commending them for the impressive efforts they continue to demonstrate across the theatre.

He expressed appreciation to the families of the promoted soldiers who attended the ceremony, thanking them for their steadfast support and prayers over the years.

He emphasised that the understanding and encouragement shown by the families have enabled the troops to remain focused and dedicated, culminating in their well-deserved elevation.

The ceremony witnessed the decoration of personnel elevated from the ranks of Lance Corporal to Master Warrant Officer in recognition of their dedication, professionalism, and exemplary performance.