Adefarati Marks 60th Birthday With Major Education Interventions, Donates Ambulance to AAUA

A lawmaker representing Akoko South-West/Akoko South-East Federal Constituency, Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati, has marked his 60th birthday with series of far-reaching educational and community empowerment initiatives, including the donation of a brand new ambulance to Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State.

The Vice-Chancellor of AAUA, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, led other principal officers, including the students’ union leadership and the dean of Postgraduate School, to receive the ambulance. He described the intervention as “commendable, historic and a major boost to the university’s health and emergency response system.”

Ige noted that Adefarati’s contributions to AAUA predate the latest gesture, recalling the lawmaker’s provision of boreholes and other infrastructure, a legacy he linked to his late father, Governor Adebayo Adefarati, who played a pivotal role in bringing the institution to Akungba.“This is the first time the university is receiving an ambulance of this standard. It brings great relief to our community, and Hon. Adefarati has once again shown himself as a responsible and reliable representative,” the VC said.

The registrar, students’ union leaders and other stakeholders also thanked the donor, describing the gesture as timely and transformative for campus healthcare delivery.

Adefarati also rolled out several empowerment initiatives targeted at students and youths in his constituency. These include:50 laptops distributed to students and young entrepreneurs; ₦50,000 bursary award to 1,000 students; ₦100,000 financial support to 100 widows; facilitation of over 50 employment opportunities for constituents

Student leaders commended the lawmaker for sustaining educational support programmes and for offering what they described as “purposeful and inclusive representation.”

In a congratulatory message, President Bola Tinubu described Adefarati as “a patriotic Nigerian whose decades of service as a teacher, banker and public officer has enriched national development and strengthened democratic institutions.”

The president acknowledged Adefarati’s duty as Chairman, House Committee on Labour, Productivity and Employment, applauding his role in fostering industrial harmony and advocating reforms in youth empowerment, infrastructure and economic expansion.

The 60th birthday celebration featured a holy communion service at the Chapel of Peace, Diocese of Akoko (Anglican Communion), where Rev. Stephen Owo urged the celebrant to continue living a life of purpose and impact.