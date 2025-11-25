Again, Bandits Strike in Kwara Community, Kidnap Pregnant Woman, 2 Nursing Mothers, 9 Others

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Suspected bandits have invaded Isapa town in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state, abducting a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers and 9 other residents of the town.

Isapa town is a neighbouring community to Eruku town where three people were killed and 38 worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) were abducted last Tuesday before they were later released on Sunday.

THISDAY checks revealed that the incident happened around 6:00 p.m. when between 20 and 30 armed bandits stormed the town with a large herd of cattle.

The incident it was learnt happened despite the presence of multiple deployment of military personnel and other security agencies to the local government area to ensure law and order.

The gunmen, it was gathered, reportedly fired sporadically as they advanced, forcing residents to flee for safety.

Sources close to the town told journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday that, an elderly woman was said to have been killed by a stray bullet during the assault.

A community leader who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the incident, adding that, 11 persons were taken away, with seven abducted from the same family.

Among those kidnapped that have been identified include, Talatu Kabiru, Magaji, Kande, Hadiza, Mariam, Saima, Habibat (a housewife), Fatima Yusufu (also a housewife), and a pregnant woman, Sarah Sunday.

Others include a nursing mother, Lami Fidelis, and Hajia Na Allah.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr..Adekimi Ojo, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

Ojo said, “Yes, there was an incident, but I cannot say much now. I am about to enter Isapa from Ilorin. I will update you when I get there.”

Meanwhile, the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced a cabinet-level security committee to midwive alternative short-to-long term solutions to curtail further security breaches.

The committee is headed by Deputy Governor Mr. Kayode Alabi with Mrs. Olufunke Mercy Shittu of the Office of the Head of Service, as the secretary.

Other members of the committee are Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brigadier General Saliu Tunde Bello; Hon. Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development Abdullahi Bata; Senior Special Assistant on Security, Alhaji Muhyideen Aliu; Special Assistant on Security, Alhaji Moshood Gobir; one local government chairman from each of the three Senatorial Districts.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, stated that, the committee will midwife exclusive engagements with different stakeholders, including traditional rulers, to design a Kwara-specific security strategy to strengthen public safety.

“The committee will submit its report to the Governor within four weeks for further considerations and actions. Its recommendations are to further enrich existing understanding of the nationwide security situations from local perspectives,” the statement added.

On November 18, 2025, suspected bandits invaded the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku town, Ekiti Local Government Area of the State, killing three worshippers and abducting several others, including the pastor, during a Tuesday evening service.

The suspected bandits stormed the church during a special service programme at the church, shooting sporadically before opening fire directly on worshippers.

Three members were killed instantly as panic swept through the congregation.

The gunmen came into the church while people were gathered. They started shooting and three people died immediately.

They later rounded up some worshippers, including the pastor, and marched them into the bush.

The federal and state governments later deployed military personnel and other security agencies into Eruku for the rescue and ensure peace and harmony in the town.

Last Sunday, the abducted victims were released and they have since returned to their different homes.