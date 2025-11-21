Tinubu Directs Matawalle to Move to Kebbi, Eruku Bandits Want N100m Ransom Each

•Afenifere: Attempts to turn people against govt likely in latest upsurge in insecurity

•Expresses shock over Kwara, Kebbi attacks

•PGF visit Kebbi gov over students’ kidnap

•House minority caucus urges decisive actions as NOA condemns attacks

•Mohammed: It’s painful wound on Nigeria

•NILDS DG raises the alarm as Kwara communities gripped by fear

•Teachers, students stay out of schools in four Kwara LGAs, Bagudu assures on kids’ future

•Concerns rise in Benue over insecurity, others

•COAS seeks stronger partnership with media to enhance national security

Deji Elumoye, Olawale Ajimotokan, Adedayo Akinwale, James Emejo, Sunday Aborisade, Folalumi Alaran in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Seriki Adinoyi in Jos, and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi State in the heat of the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in the state earlier in the week.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Matawalle, who was governor of Zamfara State, was asked to remain in the state to monitor security efforts to secure the release of the abducted students.

This was as the suspected bandits that kidnapped about 38 worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke-Isegun in Eruku town in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have placed N100 million ransom each on the 38abductees.

Matawalle, who is expected to arrive in Birni-Kebbi today,Friday, was believed to have gained some experience in dealing with banditry and mass kidnapping during his tenure as governor of Zamfara State from 2019 to 2023, even though his successor, Dauda Lawal, believed otherwise.

On 26 February 2021, armed bandits abducted 279 female students aged between 10 and 17 at the Government Girls Science Secondary School, a boarding school in Jangebe, in Zamfara State. The bandits released all the hostages on 2 March 2021.

Gunmen abducted 24 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga town, Kebbi State, around 4am on Monday.

President Tinubu had postponed his scheduled trip to Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola, as he awaited further security briefings on the kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls and the attack on Christ Apostolic Church worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

Eruku Bandits Want N100m Ransom Each on 38 Abducted Victims, Contact Families

The suspected bandits that kidnapped about 38 worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke-Isegun in Eruku town in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State have placed N100 million ransom each on the 38abductees.

THISDAY checks revealed that the kidnappers had started contacting the families of the victims, who were abducted during a church service on Tuesday.

A community leader and Olori Eta of Eruku, Chief Olusegun Olukotun whose four relatives were among the kidnapped victims confirmed this to THISDAY in an interview last night.

Olukotun, who said he was in the church with five of his family members when the incident occurred, said he and one of his wards escaped the attack around 6:06 p.m through the church’s window.

He confirmed that the kidnappers had made contact with the people of the community and were demanding N100millionransom on each of the 38 victims.

“From what we gathered from the kidnappers camp, they (kidnappers) have grouped the victims according to their relations and are now calling our people through each of the group.

“Some people in the community have received calls from the kidnappers demanding N100m for each person but as regard my own people I have not receive any call concerning them. So, I am still waiting,” he said.

Olukotun, who expressed gratitude to the government, particularly Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for identifying with the community on the attack, also appealed for more security presence in Eruku, being a border community to ensure the security of life and property of the populace.

He also called for fortification of the community’s vigilante members with relevant and more sophisticated combat weapons that would match those of the kidnappers in case of armed attack.

Afenifere: Attempts to Turn People Against Govt Likely in Latest Upsurge in Insecurity

A pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said the level of insecurity in the country called for a thorough overhaul of the entire security architecture, saying high level complicity, sabotage and attempts to turn the people against the government could not be ruled out in the upsurge of terrorists’ attacks.

Afenifere, therefore, expressed shock over the attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Kwara State during a special service on Tuesday as well as the killing and abduction of rice farmers in Bokungi in Edu Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, in a statement, also decried the attack on the Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State and and the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba, who was ambushed on Damboa-Biu by terrorists.

Afenifere noted that the incidents further brought the level of insecurity to the fore.

“The level of insecurity is calling for a thorough overhauling of the country’s security architecture as high level complicity, sabotage and attempts to turn the people against the government cannot be ruled out in the upsurge of terrorists’ attacks presently,” he said.

Afenifere noted that the dimension, which the attacks were taking as well as their sophistication, showed that the attacks were carefully planned and were being carried out by elements verse in military and intelligence operations.

“This supposition was lent credence to by no less a person than Kebbi State Governor, Mohammed Nasir Idris, who disclosed that there was an intelligence report that the school was going to be attacked and he acted on the information with a view to preventing the attack from being carried out,” he explained.

Afenifere recalled that, “The federal government allotted humongous N6.576.5 trillion to security and defence in the 2025 budget. But the budgetary allocation debunked this impression.

“Questions can however be on how the allocation is being expended. Going by what is happening, impression was being created that the situation was getting out of hand because the government failed to provide needed funds.”

Afenifere, therefore, called for the immediate implementation of the National Counter-Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST) and prompt enforcement of Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 as amended in 2013 and 2022.

It urged the Department of State Service (DSS) and Military Intelligence “to beam searchlight on illegal mining sites. Serving military officers be made to concentrate more on military duties. Veterans on retirement be engaged to supplement the serving officers.

“Community leaders be integrated into security apparatus of their respective places and be warned that they would face the music where and when complicity or sabotage is proven against any of them.

“State police be set up immediately while machinery for the necessary constitutional framework is set in motion. Genuine capacity-building be done regularly for officers. Anti-graft agencies can beam searchlights on defence spending.”

PGF Visits Gov Idris over Maga Abduction

Governors under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, visited their colleague in Kebbi State

Nasir Idris, following the abduction of schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga in Danko Wasagu.

The delegation, led by the Forum’s chairman and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, was received at the Governor’s office where Uzodimma conveyed the Forum’s “deep sorrow” over the incident.

“We stand with the government and people of Kebbi State at this difficult time,” he said, describing the attack as “an inhuman act never associated with Africa or Nigeria in the past.”

He added that the brutality “shocks the nation” and pledged that all progressive governors would support President Bola Tinubu and the nation’s security agencies to strengthen national security and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Uzodimma also highlighted the governors’ readiness to provide “logistical and network support” to aid the rescue effort and to help secure the country.

He commended the “positive improvements in Nigeria’s economy over the past two and a half years,” noting increased revenue but stressing that the gains must translate into prosperity for ordinary Nigerians.

“An injury to one is an injury to all,” he affirmed, emphasising that Kebbi State was not alone in this struggle.

Idris welcomed the delegation, calling the visit “very dear to the state, significant, and deeply reassuring.”

He recounted the distressing abduction and the trauma inflicted on families and the wider community, and noted that Vice President,Senator Kashim Shettima, had earlier visited to deliver President Tinubu’s message of encouragement and assurance that security agencies were working tirelessly for the safe release of the girls.

Idris thanked his colleagues for their solidarity, saying all necessary measures were being taken to secure the children’s return.

He disclosed that he had met with parents, security forces, traditional rulers and religious leaders to coordinate efforts and prayers for the safe rescue of the abducted students, expressing confidence that they would soon be reunited with their families.

Others on the entourage were Governor Rev. Father Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia (Benue State), Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo (Kogi State),Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo State), Governor Malam Umar Namadi (Jigawa State), and the Deputy Governorof Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe.

House Minority Caucus Urges Actions

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Kebbi State, leading to the abduction of 25 students, and the killing of the Vice Principal by armed bandits.

The Caucus which was sad that the innocent schoolgirls who were desirous of acquiring education towards becoming useful citizens, were kidnapped by groups of social misfits, however, sought decisive action by the federal government.

The statement which was jointly signed by, Minority Leader, O.K China, , Minority Whip, Hon. Ali Isa J.C, Deputy Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Madaki, and Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. George Ozodinobi, expressed concern that the incident was a tearful reminder of the June 17, 2021 abductions of about 80 students, and killings of 5 teachers at the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State.

Given the severity of the, attack on the psychology, health, social, and security situations on the abducted schoolgirls, their families, fellow students, teachers, and the entire education sector in state, the Caucus called on the federal and state governments to take decisive actions towards their immediate release from the kidnappers den.

“Also, we call on the Nigerian Armed Forces, and other relevant security agencies to collaborate effectively in safely rescuing the schoolgirls, as well as arresting the armed bandits for necessary prosecution,” it stated, even as it expressed worry over the rising cases of insecurity across the country.

Lai Mohammed: Eruku Attack Painful Wound on the Country

A former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has decried the attack on the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun, in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, which claimed lives and left an entire community shaken, saying it remained a painful wound on the entire country.

Mohammed, who served under the Buhari administration, stated this in a statement yesterday where he commiserated with the victims of the assault and their families.

He said he was devastated by the assault on innocent worshippers and senseless loss of lives, saying his thoughts and prayers were with the families who had been thrown into mourning.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to them in this moment of immeasurable grief. I also wish a swift and complete recovery to those who sustained injuries in the attack. I pray they find the strength and healing in the days ahead.

“It is reassuring to note the swift and decisive response of the Kwara State Governor, His Excellency, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the immediate attention of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who promptly addressed the humanitarian concerns arising from the incident and ordered the deployment of massive military and security assets to track down and flush out the perpetrators.

Their timely intervention underscores the commitment of both the state and federal governments to protect every life and to ensure that those behind this heinous act are brought to justice,” Mohammed said.

He urged all to remain united, vigilant, and resolute in this moment of grief.

Kwara Communities in Fear over Persistent Bandit Attack, NILDS DG Raises the Alarm

Communities across Kwara State now live in growing fear following unceasing deadly attacks by bandits.

It was for this reason that the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, warned on the state of insecurity in the state.

Tuesday’s assault on Christian worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area, has heightened the fear level in the state.

Attackers on Tuesday killed three congregants, injured several others, and abducted an unspecified number during a mid-service invasion that has left the community traumatised.

Residents claimed the attack, carried out in the sanctuary of a church, has intensified the climate of fear that has swept through both the northern and southern parts of the state in recent months.

Several communities have suffered repeated raids, abductions, and killings, plunging families into mourning and deepening economic distress.

Sulaiman described the latest incident as “one attack too many,” stressing that the persistent assaults have altered the daily reality of countless rural families.

“These recurring attacks on our communities are unacceptable. Innocent people are being slaughtered, families are being torn apart, and entire communities are living in perpetual fear.

“It is condemnable and unacceptable, and we must acknowledge that what we are witnessing is now beyond sporadic incidents, it is a coordinated assault on the peace of our state.”

The NILDS DG said the fact that the attackers struck within the premises of a church heightened the gravity of the incident.

Teachers, Students Stay Out of Schools

Teachers and students across four local government areas of Kwara State, yesterday, stayed out of their schools inline with the directive of the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state.

The stayed-out order, THISDAY gathered, was based on the directive of NUT over the reported incessant bandits attacks in the four local government areas of Isin, Irepodun, Oke-Ero, Ifelodun and Ekiti LGAs of the state and most especially the Tuesday attack at Eruku town.

The directive was communicated on Wednesday through the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Kwara State Wing, which conveyed the government’s decision to school heads and teachers.

In a circular obtained by THISDAY in Ilorin, the NUT Chairman, Yusuf Agboola, announced that schools in Isin, Irepodun, Ifelodun, and Ekiti LGAs should shut down indefinitely.

Agboola explained that the union acted strictly on instructions from the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development after the government raised concerns about fresh security threats in Kwara South.

He said the order was urgent and necessary, noting that the region had been experiencing escalating security challenges that required immediate intervention. School authorities were urged to comply without delay.

“This decision was occasioned by the security challenges ravaging the area and the efforts of the government to control the situation,” the circular stated, assuring teachers that further information would be provided as events unfold.

However, reports from the four local government areas on Thursday revealed that, teachers and students were not in their schools in compliance with the NUT directive to schools heads and teachers in the affected four LGAs

It was gathered that, some of the students who were not aware of the directive that resumed early enough at their various schools were asked to go back home.

Bagudu Assures on Future of Children

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, yesterday,assured the people that the future of Nigerian children remained promising despite current challenges.

His assurance came against the backdrop of Monday’s abduction of students of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko-Masagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Speaking at the World Children’s Day with the theme, “The Future of Nigeria’s Children: Vision, Voices and Action”, organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund in Abuja, the minister gave the assurances that President Bola Tinubu remained committed to investing in the future of the Nigerian child.

He said, “I want to assure our children that despite the challenge of the moment, a great future lies ahead of them. We want them to be better than all of us, he stated firmly.

“Our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is an advocate for investment in children and teacher education. He is committed to giving them the maximum support they need to develop.”

Calling for a minute prayer for the abducted students and children in captivity all over the world, Bagudu advocated global action against the abduction of children, saying it should be seen as an attack on humanity.

The minister expressed Tinubu’s deep sorrow and concern over the incident, which he explained had led the president to cancel several domestic and international engagements to focus attention on the recovery efforts.

Emphasising that an attack on children remained an attack on humanity that required a collective action, he said the Maga incident was a sad reminder of worldwide hostility against children, including school shootings in the United States of America, during which scores are killed.

The minister said, “Our children are our future. When a child is threatened, it is not just a national issue—it is a global concern. The world must come together to say no to acts of violence against children.”

Addressing the theme of the celebration, he urged both national and international stakeholders to unite in safeguarding children, improving access to quality education, and prioritising investments in child welfare.

In a statement, Bagudu stressed that education is not only about enrolment but also about the quality of learning, highlighting that digital tools—such as tablets, smartphones, and online libraries—are essential resources that can provide children with access to knowledge, provided that equitable access is ensured.

He said, “Every child should have the opportunity to learn, regardless of where they live or their circumstances.”

On security, the minister called for a united international stance, stressing that no country can address modern threats to children alone.

He pointed to Nigeria’s contributions to global peacekeeping and regional stability, noting that innovative technologies, including drones and intelligence-sharing, could assist in locating missing children and preventing future incidents.

He said, “Support from the global community is not a weakness; it is solidarity.”

The minister also underscored the impact of recent macroeconomic reforms, which he said had increased funding to federal, state, and local governments.

He urged citizens and leaders to ensure these resources were directed toward programmes that benefit children, including education, school safety, and welfare initiatives.

Concluding his remarks, the minister called on all Nigerians and global partners to make children a shared priority.

“We must unite—families, communities, governments, and international partners—to ensure every child is safe, educated, and empowered. This is our collective responsibility,” he said.

Bagudu thanked the United Nations system for its support for Nigeria’s economic reforms, which he said are bearing the fruits necessary for inclusive development and growth.

Concerns Rise in Benue over Insecurity

The Center for Democracy and Human Rights (CEDEHUR),has expressed deep concern over the worsening security and administrative situation in Benue State under Governor Hyacinth Alia.

In a press statement read by Comrade Adebayo Lion Ogory in Abuja, CEDEHUR highlighted a series of violent incidents affecting communities across the state, particularly in Turan (Kwande LGA), Logo, Gwer West, and Agatu.

The group noted that attacks by armed herdsmen have resulted in deaths, displacement, and disruption of farming activities, a vital component of the state’s economy.

The organisation also raised concerns over alleged administrative failures and financial mismanagement in several state agencies, including the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Bureau for Quality Assurance and Examination Board, Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), and the Bureau of Solid Minerals.

CEDEHUR cited reports of irregular contract awards, diversion of funds, and overall institutional inefficiency.

Further, the group reported ongoing illegal mining activities in protected areas involving foreign operators, claiming that the state government had failed to intervene.

Last weekend, two young men were reportedly killed in Turan following mining activities in the area.

CEDEHUR also expressed concern over directives allegedly issued by Governor Alia restricting public gatherings without official approval, warning that such measures could undermine civil liberties.

They called for clarity from APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda regarding the party’s role in these directives.

The organisation urged federal authorities, including the Department of State Services (DSS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and the Nigeria Police, to investigate allegations of financial mismanagement, human rights violations, and security breaches in the state.

CEDEHUR further appealed to President Bola Tinubu to convene a meeting with Benue stakeholders to address the escalating crisis and called for the immediate halt of illegal mining operations and political thuggery across the state.

COAS Seeks Stronger Partnership with Media to Enhance National Security

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Waidi Shaibu, has called for continuous collaboration between the military and the media to promote peace, unity, and national security across the country.

He made the call yesterday in Jos, Plateau State while speaking during the Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs Media Chat Fourth Quarter 2025.

Speaking on the theme: “The Nigerian Security environment and role of strategic communications in strengthening civil military relations”, he urged media practitioners to uphold the tenets of objective, credible, fair, and responsible reporting on the Nigerian Army activities while striking a balance between national security interests and the people’s right to information.

“It is also crucial to verify contents that could undermine national unity and security before disseminating to the public to avoid spreading misinformation or inflammatory contents often created using Artificial Intelligence,” he added.

Represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3rd Armored Division and Commander Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, the COAS said the Nigerian Army has continued to explore non-kinetic approaches to address the diverse security challenges facing the country.

He said, “It is common knowledge that advancement in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has transformed the media space into a key driver of human interaction at various levels, bringing with it, significant security implications.

“While ICT has its opportunities, the drawbacks are quite profound. These among others include the rapid spread of fake news, while digital platforms can easily be used to amplify disinformation, misinformation and propaganda.

“Additionally, malicious acts such as disclosure of classified information and weaponization of narratives by dissidents in the media space, pose threats to national security.

“This has necessitated collaboration between the Nigeria Army and media stakeholders to foster a formidable front against our shared security challenges.”