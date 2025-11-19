We Stand by Our Position on Genocide Against Christians in Nigeria, Says CAN

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that it is insisting on position that there is Christian genocide in Nigeria.

It said Christian communities across Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt have experienced repeated, coordinated, and in many cases, clearly targeted attacks.

The association appealed to the Federal Government and to the international community to act decisively and urgently to halt the senseless destruction of lives and displacement of indigenous people, particularly in Christian-dominated communities across Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt.

It said that it welcomes the recent interest shown by international community over the killings of Christians and other Nigerians in various parts of the country, adding that it hopes the move will spur decisive governmental action to end the carnage, protect lives and bring lasting peace to the communities.

Speaking at at the opening ceremony of the fourth Quarterly National Executive Council meeting of the association in Jos, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said the body maintains it’s stand on the killings targeted at Christian population in some parts of the country, adding it “would be a grave injustice to deny the painful reality of what has transpired”

“We are here as ambassadors of solidarity, compassion, and moral support.

“We are here to identify with our brothers and sisters across Plateau State and Northern Nigeria who have endured years of unspeakable tragedy—persecution, displacement, devastation, and unrelenting insecurity.

“It would be a grave injustice to deny the painful reality of what has transpired: lives brutally cut short, at communities uprooted from their ancestral lands, families torn apart, churches razed, and hopes shattered.

“CAN has spoken clearly and courageously on this matter, and we stand unwaveringly by our position that there is Christian genocide in Nigeria. As Scripture affirms: “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32, NLT)”.

Okoh said he had earlier led a CAN delegation to Bokkos to meet with our displaced brethren, to listen to their stories, to pray with them, and to support them with relief.

“The scars we saw were deep; yet, the faith we encountered was stronger still. Today, as we gather once again on this sacred soil, we bring with us the prayers, the compassion, and the unwavering solidarity of the entire Nigerian Christian family.

“We declare with one united voice: You are not forgotten. You are not abandoned. The Body of Christ stands firmly with you.CAN has remained a principled, courageous, and consistent advocate for peace, justice, and national unity.

“Our calling demands that we speak—because silence in the face of injustice is not only irresponsible; it is unbiblical. While we work for the wellbeing of all Nigerians, our immediate constituency—Christians who are being persecuted—remain at the center of our advocacy.

“Whenever a Christian is afflicted, we are duty-bound to respond. This responsibility we shall never abdicate.Across many parts of Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt, Christian communities have experienced repeated, coordinated, and in many cases, clearly targeted attacks.

“These horrors have left thousands of people dead, countless widowed and orphaned, and entire villages levelled without justice or closure,”:he said.

CAN president lamented the condition of the victims saying that most of them have not been compensated, while perpetrators continue to evade accountability.

“These unrelenting tragedies—killings, kidnappings, arson, destruction of churches, and the dislocation of indigenous communities—have now drawn urgent attention from the international community.

“Although we are pained that Nigeria is being spotlighted for such grievous reasons, if international attention is what is required to spur decisive governmental action to protect lives and bring lasting peace, then we, the Christian community in Nigeria, welcome it.

“Let me assure you: CAN will not relent.We will continue to demand justice.We will continue to call for accountability.We will continue to defend the vulnerable.We will continue to advocate for peace and unity in Nigeria.

“We acknowledge the sacrifices of our security agencies and sympathize with the families of those who have lost their lives in service to the nation.

Yet, despite these efforts, the killings, kidnappings, and mass displacements remain unabated. Therefore, we renew our appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria—and to the international community—to act decisively and urgently to halt the senseless destruction of lives and displacement of indigenous people, particularly in Christian-dominated communities across Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt,” he said..

Okoh further called on both federal and state governments to take immediate steps to resettle all internally displaced persons back to their ancestral homes.

He said the prolonged stay in IDP camps is a painful indictment on our national conscience and a constant reminder that justice has been delayed.

“If not addressed, this humanitarian crisis may escalate into something far more devastating.

“God forbid!Beloved, these challenging times demand sincerity, courage, unity, and wisdom from Christian leaders across Nigeria.

“This is a season in which we must speak with one voice, stand shoulder to shoulder, and unite our strategies to confront an existential threat to our communities,” he said.