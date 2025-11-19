Tree Planting: Prudential Zenith Partners With Ibeju -Lekki Community  

Ebere Nwoji

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, said it was partnering with the Clean-Up Badagry Initiative to plant 200 trees in Debojo Community, Ibeju-Lekki., Lagos.

The tree-planting exercise, held recently in Lagos brought together employees, residents, and environmental enthusiasts to champion reforestation and climate action.

Acting Head of Sustainability at Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, Mr. Samuel Adehaka, said the initiative underscored Prudential Zenith Life Insurance’s dedication to fostering sustainable development and creating a positive environmental impact within local communities.

He said by integrating environmental stewardship into its broader sustainability agenda, the company had continued to demonstrate that protecting the planet was integral to safeguarding lives.

Adehaka, emphasised the long-term benefits of the exercise saying: “Tree planting goes beyond the beautification of our environment. It is a strategic investment in cleaner air, enhanced climate resilience, and the overall well-being of our communities. Our partnership with the Clean-Up Badagry Initiative reflects Prudential Zenith Life’s belief that environmental sustainability is central to building a secure and prosperous future”, he stated.

He said through this collaboration, Prudential Zenith Life Insurance was not only contributing to reforestation but also supporting the spread of environmental awareness among community members.

“The trees planted are expected to help mitigate deforestation, reduce carbon emissions, and improve soil fertility across the rapidly developing Ibeju-Lekki corridor, ”Adehaka said.