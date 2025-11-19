Tinubu Approves Redeployment of 16 Permanent Secretaries

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the redeployment of 16 Permanent Secretaries, with effect from November 19.

The Head of Service of the Civil of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack Tuesday in a circular dated November 19, 2025 and addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Ministers and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, aong others, listed the affected officers and their approved postings.

They included Funsho Adebiyi deployed from Works to Transportation; Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, Aviation and Aerospace Development to General Services Office (OSGF); Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata, Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata to Aviation and Aerospace Development; Mrs. Nko Asanye Esuabana, Innovation, Science & Technology to Women Affairs and Mr. Richard Pheelamilo Pheelangwa, Water Resources and Sanitation to Defence.

Others and their newly approved MDAs were, Mr. Raymond Omenka Omachi, who was redeployed from Finance (Special Duties) to Finance as an understudy to Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya; Dr. Deborah Oyindamola Odoh, from Service Policies & Strategies Office (OHCSF) to Budget and Economic Planning; Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya, Youth Development to Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Dr. Emeka Vitalis Obi, Petroleum Resources to Federal Civil Service Commission and Mrs. Fatima Sugra Tabi’a Mahmood, Career Management Office (OHCSF) to Marine and Blue Economy, where he will understudy Mr. Olufemi Michael Oloruntola.

The rest were Dr. Emanso Okop Umobong, Cabinet Affairs Office (OSGF) to Water Resources and Sanitation; Dr. Maryam Ismaila Keshinro, Women Affairs to Youth Development; Mr. Ndiomu Philip Ebiogeh, Federal Civil Service Commission to Innovation, Science & Technology; Nadungu Gagare, Economic & Political Affairs (OSGF) to Communications Innovation & Digital Economy; Mrs. Oyekunle Patience Nwakuso, Service Welfare Office (OHCSF) to Petroleum Resources and Mr. Adeladan Rafiu Olarinre, who was redeployed from Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy to Works.

The Office of the Head of Service said the handing over and taking over processes should be completed on or before Wednesday, 26th November 2025.