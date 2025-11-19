Taribo, Oparanozie, Mustapha Hadji, Other Legends Expected at the Ceremony

A host of African football legends that include Nigerian duo of Taribo West and Desire Oparanozie are expected to grace the CAF Awards 2025 in the Moroccan city of Rabat this Wednesday night, bringing star quality to the glittering event and a reminder of the continent’s legacy of talent.

The CAF Awards 2025 expected to begin at 18h00 GMT promises to be a memorable celebration of talent, legacy and achievement, bringing together some of the continent’s most iconic names.

A constellation of African Legends will grace the red carpet to celebrate the stars who have shaped the game. Among them are illustrious figures such as Morocco’s Mustapha Hadji, Gervinho, Rabah Madjer, Mohamed Sissoko, Idriss Kameni, Shikabala, Patrick Mboma and Taribo West.

Women’s football will also be proudly represented by icons including Janine van Wyk, Desire Oparanozie, Clementine Toure and Bernadette Anong.

Their presence in Rabat will symbolise the enduring bond between generations and the heritage of a football culture that continues to evolve and inspire.

The evening will not only celebrate excellence but also mark a moment of connection between the continent’s pioneers and its new heroes.