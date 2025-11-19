NJI: Judges Did not Observe Tinubu’s ‘On Your Mandate’ Song at Conference 

* Says judiciary remains strictly non-partisan, deeply committed to constitutional neutrality

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Institute (NJI) has described as misleading and inaccurate reports circulating on social media suggesting that judges attending the 2025 All Nigeria Judges Conference sang a political chorus (“On Your Mandate We Shall Stand”) in allegiance to President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, during the opening ceremony of the conference.

NJI’s Head of Information, Media and Public Relations, Mr. Kolade Umoru, in a statement on Wednesday, maintained that “the claim is entirely false, unfounded, and does not reflect the events that transpired at the ceremony”.

According to the spokesman, the National Anthem was the only song rendered collectively by all participants at both the commencement and conclusion of the opening ceremony.

“No judge in attendance sang or chanted any political song at any point during the programme.

“The brief rendition of the tune ‘On Your Mandate’ was not initiated, requested or endorsed by the Judiciary. It was played solely by the Guards Brigade Band as part of their ceremonial protocol to usher the president to the podium for his address,” he said.

Umoru explained that the judiciary had no control over the musical selections of the Brigade, which operates under military ceremonial procedures, adding that: “Out of due deference to the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, judges rose to their feet as the president walked to the podium.”

The statement assured Nigerians that the judiciary remains strictly non-partisan, deeply committed to constitutional neutrality, and wholly insulated from political activities or symbols of political allegiance.

“The 2025 All Nigeria Judges Conference is a statutory and professional gathering focused on strengthening the justice system and reinforcing public confidence in the Judiciary. Any attempt to distort the solemnity of the event or attribute political motives to judicial officers is unfortunate, misleading and a disservice to the public.

“We urge members of the public and the media to exercise restraint, verify information, and avoid amplifying falsehoods capable of undermining the integrity of national institutions.

“The Judiciary will continue to uphold its oath of office with dignity, independence and unwavering fidelity to the constitution,” the statement added.