IT’S TIME FOR STATE POLICE

Uba Sani reckons that state police has become an imperative, writes

JOSIAH AMUKPAI

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, on November 12, 2025, delivered a compelling lecture titled “The Role of State Governments in Overcoming Insecurity in Nigeria.” This event, the second in Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA)’s Distinguished Lecture Series, saw Governor Sani reiterate his long-standing call for the establishment of state police, framing it not as a mere policy suggestion but as a “national imperative.”

The lecture hall was packed with dignitaries, including former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Governing Council of NIIA, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, who doubled as the chairman of the occasion; former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and former Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunibe Mamora; in addition to academics, research fellows, and others.

NIIA Director-General, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, while welcoming Uba Sani and the other guests, disclosed that the first Distinguished Lecture Series was delivered by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. In his speech, Prof. Akinyemi praised Governor Sani for his consistency as a fellow pro-democracy and human rights activist, and recalled their shared struggles in the trenches and expressed confidence in his vision for Kaduna and Nigeria.

Governor Sani’s address came at a time when Nigeria continues to grapple with multifaceted insecurity, from banditry and kidnapping in the North to insurgency and communal clashes across majority of regions. His emphasis on decentralizing policing resonates deeply in northern states which have borne the brunt of violent attacks, displaced communities and stifling economic growth. Uba Sani argued that the centralized policing system, while well-intentioned, is “increasingly inadequate for addressing Nigeria’s diverse, localized, and rapidly evolving security threats.” He urged the nation to summon the political will to amend the 1999 Constitution, allowing for state police forces and corresponding service commissions.

For Governor Sani, this is not a new call. He has positioned himself as the foremost advocate for state police, a role rooted in his legislative efforts during his tenure in the 9th Senate.

Governor Sani’s journey toward pushing for multi-tiered policing began well before his governorship. As a Senator representing Kaduna Central from 2019 to 2023, he sponsored several key constitutional amendment bills aimed at reforming Nigeria’s security architecture. Notably, he introduced the Constitution Alteration Bill (SB592), which proposed the creation of state police forces alongside reforms to the federal police structure and oversight mechanisms. In total, Uba Sani sponsored four such bills focused on decentralizing policing, envisioning a multi-level system where states could address local threats more effectively while maintaining national coordination. These bills advanced through key stages in the Senate, garnering support for their potential to enhance responsiveness and accountability in security operations. However, they ultimately stalled due to a lack of national consensus at the time, highlighting the political hurdles that have long plagued security reforms in Nigeria.

Governor Sani’s Senate initiatives were driven by firsthand experiences with insecurity in Kaduna, a state plagued by banditry, farmer-herder conflicts, and ethno-religious tensions.

During his lecture, he reflected on these efforts, stating that, “As a member of our nation’s 9th Senate, I sponsored a number of key constitutional amendment bills seeking to decentralize policing and establish a multi-tiered security framework.” He lamented the limitations of the centralized model, where federal police often struggle with vast terrains and cultural nuances unfamiliar to officers deployed from afar.

In Kaduna, for instance, the governor has implemented innovative local measures like the Kaduna Peace Model, which integrates community dialogues, economic empowerment, and intelligence-sharing to reduce conflict. He highlighted how this model shifted the state’s security status from ‘red’ to ‘amber,’ demonstrating the efficacy of state-led initiatives. Yet, without constitutional backing for state police, such efforts remain supplementary rather than systemic.

Expanding on the rationale for state police, Uba Sani in his lecture painted a vivid picture of Nigeria’s security landscape. The country faces a mosaic of threats: Boko Haram remnants in the Northeast, separatist agitations in the Southeast, oil theft in the Niger Delta, and rampant kidnapping along highways. A one-size-fits-all approach, reliant on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with its approximately 370,000 officers for a population exceeding 200 million, is inadequate and under-resourced.

Governor Uba Sani contended that state police would enable localized recruitment, training, and deployment, fostering community trust and quicker response times. “Properly legislated and regulated state police forces are not threats to unity but guarantees of it,” he asserted, emphasizing safeguards like federal oversight to prevent abuse.

This vision aligns with broader national discussions. As of November 2025, the push for state police has gained momentum under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. In September 2025, Tinubu declared that state police is “unavoidable,” stressing the need to decentralize the police structure to combat escalating insecurity. This followed strategic meetings, including the Council of State and Police Council sessions in October 2025, where reforms were deliberated. The House of Representatives held public hearings on the matter, reflecting growing consensus among lawmakers.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu advocated for it in September, arguing that Nigeria’s centralized system lags behind global standards. Moreover, a majority of governors, including Uba Sani, have endorsed the idea, with only one reportedly dissenting as of early September 2025. Kaduna’s proactive stance, including the establishment of Operation Fushin KADA—a collaborative unit with the state police command —exemplifies how states are already innovating within constraints.

However, Governor Sani’s advocacy is not without critics. Concerns about potential misuse by governors for political vendettas loom large. Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, warned in 2024 that state police could be exploited for partisan gains, a sentiment echoed in recent debates. But Governor Sani has consistently countered these fears by advocating for robust regulatory frameworks, including state police service commissions to ensure professionalism and accountability.

In his lecture, Sani underscored the role of states as “architects of peace, inclusion, and economic revival.” He called for cooperative federalism, where states complement federal efforts through proactive measures like fostering inclusion and driving development. This holistic approach addresses root causes such as poverty and marginalization, which exacerbate insecurity. In Kaduna, initiatives like youth empowerment programs and infrastructure projects have reduced vulnerability to recruitment by criminal elements. Governor Sani’s background as a human rights activist, highlighted by Prof. Akinyemi, lends credibility to his push; he views state police as a tool for protecting citizens’ rights rather than suppressing them.

As Nigeria embarks on these reforms, Uba Sani’s renewed call at the NIIA serves as a rallying point. With insecurity claiming thousands of lives annually and disrupting livelihoods, the status quo is untenable. By 2025, the discourse has now shifted from ‘if’ to ‘how’ with bills potentially advancing in the National Assembly. Governor Uba Sani’s Senate legacy, combined with his gubernatorial actions, positions him as a bridge between theory and practice. His message is clear: decentralizing policing is essential for a federated republic like Nigeria, ensuring security that is responsive, inclusive, and sustainable. As he stated, “The Federal Government alone cannot secure Nigeria. States must take proactive roles in protecting citizens.”

With political will and balanced safeguards, state police could transform Nigeria’s security paradigm. The path forward demands unity, not division, to overcome the shadows of insecurity that have lingered for too long in Nigeria.

Amukpai, a security consultant, writes from Lagos