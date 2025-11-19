GOtv Boxing Night 34: ‘Expect War’, Happy Boy Warns Tiny Ahead of Title Bout

Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke has promised to unleash a war when he fights Durotimi “Tiny” Agboola for the national super bantamweight title on 26 December at GOtv Boxing Night 34.

Adeleke, the most recent winner of the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for Best Boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 33, enters the contest seeking to dethrone Agboola, the defending champion at the show billed for the Tafawa Balewa Square. At the immediate past edition of the show, Adeleke went home with N1m attached to the better boxer prize. The young boxer is expected to be one of the night’s major attractions.

“Tiny (Agboola) will be made to look tiny. I cannot afford to lose this fight. I will not lose. I am sure. This is my first title attempt and I have to make it count. It will be war. Real war. He cannot escape,” he threatened.

Other key contest on the night include the national lightweight challenge clash between Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi and Tobiloba “Smiling Assassin” Ijomoni, light welterweight clash between Sodiq “Smart Lion” Suleiman and Emmanuel “Ability” Abimbola and Ezekiel “Touch” Seun’s duel with Toheeb “Full Tank” Hassan in the super bantamweight division, while Sadam “Baby Boxer” Oladipupo faces Imole “System” Oloyede in an eight-round lightweight contest.

GOtv Boxing Night 34: Jams Festival, organized by Flykite Productions, will take place on Boxing Day and will feature live music and entertainment alongside the night’s bouts.

Speaking about the event, Bamidele Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, Flykite Productions, said the boxing and entertainment will provide a thrilling year-end package for Lagosians.

“The matchups announced so far reflect the level of competition we aim to deliver every December. The entertainment package that we will announce soon will also be top notch. This show has always been big and will be bigger this year,” said Johnson.