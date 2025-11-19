Golf: Gov Fubara Says CIO Classic Proof of Safety in Rivers 

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was the special guest at the closing ceremony of the 6th CIO Golf Classic at the Python Golf Club, Port Harcourt, last Sunday, where he acknowledged the positive impact of having seven countries gather in the Garden City for the event.

“We need to find a way to put events like this in the spotlight. The successful hosting of this event underscores the safety and hospitable character of Rivers State.”

The CIO Classic, in its sixth edition, staked a total purse of N75million (approximately $50,000 USD), the largest total purse for professional golfers this year.

This effort, according to the Chairman of the sponsoring company, Ikenna Okafor, aligns with the globalization goal of the event.

“Today, this event is the biggest professional prize purse event in West Africa,” he noted. He stressed further that the CIO Classic has secured a strategic alliance with the Safari Tour of Kenya to co-sanction the event.

“What that does is to give leverage to all the Nigerian players at this event to get other international opportunities. This clearly positions CIO Classic as the single most important tournament for all West African professionals to step onto the global stage,” Okafor added with enthusiasm.

Governor Fubara, who praised Keeves Global Leasing management for initiating and sponsoring the event from inception, added that the importance and pedigree the event has attained makes it one that the state will be willing to work alongside the organisers in deepening the values everybody derive from it.

“The state will be willing to work with the organisers in the future for the benefit of all,” pledged the Rivers State governor.

Meanwhile, Nigeria extended her dominance at the event with Francis Epe, the number one-ranked player, exerting himself over the field of 107 professional players that competed at the event.

Epe, from Ikoyi Club 1938, in Lagos, shot 11 under par for the four days to pocket the N15 million winner’s cheque.

He was three shots ahead of Udom Sateer from the host club (-8 in 72 holes), while Vincent Torgah from Tema Golf Club in Ghana finished at -7 to claim the third prize.

Epe, multiple winner on the Nigerian Tour and current leader on the Nigeria’s Professional Golfers’ Association’s Order of Merit (Ranking System), said he came to the event with a positive feeling that the week would go well for him.

“I had a good feeling about this from the start, and knew if I just played my game and stayed focused, the win was possible.

“My swing, my putt, and the good feeling gave me the week. I think credit should also go to the sponsor for believing in Nigerian players. He has consistently funded this event for the past few years. This is wonderful, and I believe the scores are getting better. I also want to credit Udom Sateer, who finished second. He is the real hero of this tournament. He kept his cool from the start of the event till his last ball. He might not have won, but he showed class and composure,” concludes Epe.

Players from Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, Cameroon, Lebanon, Gambia, and host Nigeria took part in the event, while all Safari Tour players earned points towards the 2026 Magical Kenya Open 2026.