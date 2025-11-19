Bala Mohammed: Crisis in PDP Fuelled by Wike’s Impunity, Arrogance

•Says FCT minister has vowed opposition party won’t form government in 2027



•Seyi Makinde: This is a fight for the future of Nigeria’s democracy



•ADC condemns attack on PDP headquarters



•Wike’s faction expels Oyo, Bauchi governors, George, others



•Party salutes Nigerians for support in resisting attack at secretariat



Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, yesterday blamed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for the crisis in the PDP.



Mohammed alleged that Wike has vowed to ensure the PDP does not form the next government in 2027, describing the former Rivers governor’s attack on the opposition political party as impunity and insisting that it was not rubbing off well on the Bola Tinubu administration.



Mohammed, alongside others, spoke at the PDP Secretariat in Abuja, where the two groups within the party clashed while attempting to take over control of the party’s headquarters ahead of the parallel meeting reportedly scheduled for the same venue by the faction that held its national convention in Ibadan at the weekend.



This was as the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, states that the ongoing fight was about the future of democracy in Nigeria. He also disclosed the reason behind his fallout with Wike, saying the issue was centered around party discipline and the need to uphold the rules of the PDP.

At the same time, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned what it described as a “disturbing and dangerous assault on democracy” following the attack on the National Secretariat of the PDP in Abuja by armed men under the command of senior officials of the ruling party, warning that the country’s democracy was under siege.



Curiously, the factional National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP loyal to Wike has ratified the expulsion of the Governors of Oyo, Bauchi and Zamfara States, Seyi Makinde, Bala Mohammed and Dauda Lawal respectively.



Included on the list were chairman, Board of Trustees of the PDP, Senator Adolphus

Wabara, Senator Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja and Chief Olabode George, among others, for alleged anti-party activities.



Bauchi Governor Slams Wike over Alleged Impunity, Gangsterism



Bala Mohammed also called out Wike for working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to destroy the opposition, describing the FCT minister’s attack on the PDP as immoral.



He stated that the so-called splinter group within the PDP is the sole creation of Wike, pointing out that the ongoing showdown is a fight between ‘good and bad’, and maintaining that the former Rivers governor was ‘polluting’ the political space.



“The showdown you are seeing is a showdown between good and bad. The convention has already dissolved their own term. This (crisis) is a creation of one man called Wike, who thinks that he can continue to pollute the political space by showing gangsterism, ‘animism’, and hooliganism and charlatanism.



“And by doing so, he is not helping even the present administration. I’m talking about what is causing all this. We should go by the rules. (This is) arrogance and impunity. This is our secretariat. If they want to say they have a so-called faction, they should go somewhere. All the governors are here,” the Bauchi governor maintained.



According to the PDP governors’ forum chairman, the plan of the FCT minister, who he said is working for the APC, is to ensure that the PDP does not have a presidential candidate, win election or form government in 2027.



“They should go and leave us alone. Must they be with us? This man (Wike), where is he working? Is he not working with the APC? Why didn’t you ask him? Is it moral for him to say that he will be in APC to destroy us? Is it moral for him to say so? Is it normal that he is working for somebody (else) and he said we will not produce a government in 2027?” the Bauchi governor queried.



Besides, the Bauchi governor insisted that the Wike-led group lacks the legal backing to hold a Board of Trustees (BoT) or National Executive Council (NEC) meeting or use the party’s building.



He added: “We don’t believe there is any BoT because that is an illegality. I think the media should also educate and inculcate a sense of orderliness in the political space, so that people will know precisely what you believe in, because the shenanigans the perception should be positive.

“We had a convention where some people were expelled, and then, of course, even INEC does not recognise them, and they are being backed by the police to come and do a charade BoT meeting.



“BoT is constituted by the NWC. They don’t have NWC and they don’t have a constitution. Our constitution says it all. If I’m expelled, I’m expelled, and it is not me or Seyi Makinde, or any person, it is the convention of over 20 states of the federation,” he averred.



On whether the new PDP Chairman, Kabiru Turaki is recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mohammed said: “Yes, he is. He’s recognised by INEC because it’s a legal issue.”

According to him, the speculation that the new chairman is not recognised by INEC just because the electoral umpire was not present at the Ibadan convention does not hold water.



“After the convention, we have already sent all the reports to INEC, INEC is not obliged or forced to attend any convention or any political party. Have you ever seen APC doing any convention? Did you ask them? But they have leaders, and they are recognised by INEC. Why must we be the only people that you assess?”



“The Constitution does not force INEC to be there, but we must give them notice. We gave them notice, and they accepted and acknowledged. We have the acknowledgement that they got the notice. If they decided not to come, that is their own free volition, but certainly we have documents that we have notified them duly and they accepted.



“So convention is legal, because all the court orders have been set aside by the courts. Because we have already made a plea and it has been put aside. So people should know the process of our legal system,” Mohammed argued.



Later, the Bauchi governor took to his official social media handle to react to the incident at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja alongside Makinde, Turaki and others.



He wrote: “As Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, I must state clearly: enough is enough. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not belong to any individual, it belongs to Nigerians.



“Regarding the troubling police blockade of our party’s national secretariat, I reaffirm that the PDP Governors’ Forum will not stand by and watch the party be dismantled by those who neither understand its founding principles nor respect its future.”



He added that they were fully committed to working with the newly constituted National Working Committee (NWC) to safeguard the national secretariat, uphold internal democracy, and protect the integrity of the party.



“We shall do so with unity, strategic coordination, and an unshakable commitment to the rule of law. Let me be clear: the PDP will not be cowed, harassed, or silenced. We have weathered greater storms and emerged stronger. This moment will be no different. We will rise from it more united and more determined.



“I must also caution the presidency: it is a dangerous precedent to empower individuals who lack both character and commitment to democratic values, individuals who misuse state power to settle internal political disputes. Such actions do not serve our country, and they certainly do not serve the PDP. Rather, they undermine the very institutions that bind our democracy together,” he said.

Chaos in PDP Secretariat



But there was chaos at the PDP secretariat yesterday as the faction loyal to Wike, temporarily took over the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.



The takeover was ahead of the parallel meeting reportedly scheduled for the same venue by the faction that held its national convention in Ibadan at the weekend.



But the takeover warranted the intervention of Governors Makinde of Oyo State and Mohammed of Bauchi State who immediately arrived at the party’s secretariat to confront the Wike’s faction.



This was followed by police throwing several Cannister of tear gas to disperse the surging party members



The Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) elected at the Ibadan national convention had scheduled its inaugural meeting with party stakeholders at 10 a.m. at the PDP national secretariat.



Also the Abdulrahman-led faction of NWC had summoned emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) meetings for 11a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, at the same venue.



The factional chairman, Mohammed, was already at the secretariat building, which had been under lock and key. Armed security operatives were also deployed to the party secretariat to maintain peace as the police took over all the roads leading to the PDP secretariat with 15 Hilux vans.



The operatives, comprising personnel of the Mobile Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Department of State Services (DSS), were stationed at the entrance gates of the party and other strategic locations within the party premises and environs.



There were also security patrol vehicles stationed along the roads leading to the party secretariat, aimed at forestalling any breakdown of law and order, as the PDP factions lay claim to offices within the premises.



While the suspended National Secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu, had already gained access to the party secretariat, with accreditation ongoing ahead of their 103 NEC meeting in progress, the Turaki faction had yet to arrive.



Also, the anti-Turaki protesters were seen carrying placards bearing inscriptions such as “No to Turaki” and “Turaki must go”, dancing to the music provided by a team of drummers.



Anyanwu described the security deployment at the party secretariat as routine security arrangements whenever the party was holding its BoT or NEC meeting.



“Anytime we’re having a BoT meeting or NEC meeting, we usually invite the security because of the people who are around, so they don’t embarrass our members. So, usually we write to all the security agencies for them to give us security to protect the office. That’s why you see the police here. It’s not the first time.



“Well, first of all, I wrote to all the security agencies on the 14th of November, 2025, that we are going to have a BoT at the NEC meeting, the largest NEC meeting here. I wrote to INEC as well, which they have managed, and they have been on the news, and they have put it on television and in newspapers.



“I’m the National Secretary of the party. My office is still running until Dec. 8. So, undoubtedly, I’m doing my function. I want the BoT acting chairman who is here, who has members of the board of trustees who are here, who have come for their meeting.



“You can see there’s no problem. So if we start our meeting and they come here to disrupt our meeting, they become intruders, because we’re already here. I don’t see anybody sensible enough to come and disrupt a meeting that’s going on. If anybody wants to meet, they can meet anywhere. It’s allowed, but we’re here,” Anyanwu said.



As the tension increased amid teargas, Makinde, Mohammed, and Turaki, arrived at the party secretariat and a clash ensued with the Wike faction over control of the secretariat.



Makinde, Bala Mohammed, and Turaki forced their way into the PDP NEC hall to hold their NEC meeting. The governors’ faction however overpowered the Wike faction from the party secretariat.



As tension rose, Wike arrived in a convoy amidst heavy teargas by police led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police. At that point, Bala, Makinde, Turaki, Kosheodo, and other newly elected NWC barricaded the main entrance to the party.



They prevented Wike, his entourage, and other supporters from entering the premises to attend the NEC meeting. It became so rowdy that the police, again, swung into action again.



Bauchi governor decried the situation, saying usurper and interlopers are now occupying their Secretariat. He then called on President Donald Trump of the United States and the international community to wade in and save democracy in Nigeria.



In the same vein, Turaki expressed regrets about the whole drama, saying, “ We won’t give up our secretariat, and we shall defend it with our lives.”

Makinde: Its Fight for Democracy, Explains Fallout with Wike



Governor Makinde in his intervention, stated that the current altercation was not about him, but a fight for the future of democracy in Nigeria. He disclosed the reason behind his fallout with Wike, saying the issue was centered around party discipline and the need to uphold the rules of the PDP.

Makinde emphasised that Nigeria should be a multi-party democracy, allowing Nigerians to have options when choosing their leaders. He stressed that the party’s founding fathers envisioned a system, where multiple parties could thrive, ensuring citizens have a say in governance.



Asked why he was no longer friends with Wike who was a member of the G-5, Makinde said, “Small minds talk about people, average minds talk about events. We will rather talk about issues. What’s the issue? The issue is we don’t believe in one party in Nigeria.



“We believe that our founding fathers gave us a multi-party democracy. We must sustain it so that Nigerians can have options when they are choosing their leaders. That is the issue. I don’t want to talk about individuals, and I don’t want to talk about events.”



Earlier, Wike had accused Makinde of orchestrating a breach of trust and undermining party unity. Wike claimed that Makinde’s actions, including promoting Ude Okoye as National Secretary, were a betrayal of their agreements.



The feud between Makinde and Wike had led to a heated standoff at the PDP National Secretariat, with both factions attempting to assert control over the party. The situation remained volatile, with fears of violence and unrest.



ADC Decries Attack on PDP Secretariat



The ADC has condemned what it described as a “disturbing and dangerous assault on democracy” following attack on the PDP National Secretariat, warning that the country’s democracy was under siege.



In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC criticised the Tinubu administration for employing violence in its bid to take control of another political party.



The party warned that such actions were a direct threat to multiparty democracy and advanced the ruling party’s desire to entrench a one-party rule in Nigeria. The party condemned what it described as the brazen invasion and violent takeover of the PDP national secretariat by agents of the APC federal government.



According to the statement, ‘’The incident, without doubt, is a dangerous assault on Nigeria’s democracy, which must be condemned by everyone, regardless of party affiliation.



‘’Based on its various actions and machinations since coming to power, this government’s anti-democratic credentials are no longer in doubt. However, this latest assault represents a new and dangerous low, even by the already-worrying standards of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

‘’With this action, the government is sending a chilling message that it would do anything and employ any means, including acts of terror, to advance partisan political interests.



“If the government could send armed agents to enforce factional control of an opposition headquarters, what stops it from doing the same to labour unions, press organisations, student movements, or peaceful protest groups?



“Therefore, let no one make the mistake of thinking that this is a PDP matter. This attack affects the future of democracy in Nigeria and sets a dangerous background for the 2027 general elections.’’



Faction Claims Expulsion of Makinde, Mohammed, George, Others, Dissolves State Excos



The NEC of the PDP loyal to Wike has ratified the expulsion of the Governors of Oyo, Bauchi and Zamfara States, Seyi Makinde, Bala Mohammed and Dauda Lawal respectively.



Also affected were chairman, Board of Trustees of PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Senator Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja and others, for anti Party activities.



The NEC also ratified the dissolution of State Executive Council of Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos, Edo, and Ekiti States. These decisions were taken at the 103 NEC meeting of the party held in the party national secretariat in Abuja yesterday.



Chairman of the PDP faction, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, who presented the memo for the expulsion, said it was as result of the affected party members’ disregard for court judgements, an action he said put the party in disrepute.



The NEC meeting’s Communique was read by Anyanwu.



“The National Executive Committee (NEC) met on 18 November 2025 to address recent developments affecting the unity, stability, and constitutional order of our Party. At a time when Nigerians look to the PDP for leadership, NEC convened to uphold truth, justice, discipline, and respect for the rule of law.



“NEC expressed deep concern over the actions of some members who violated subsisting court orders by organizing and attending a purported and unauthorized convention. This act triggered confusion, factionalisation, and the defection of governors and legislators nationwide.

“NEC reaffirmed that the PDP draws its legitimacy from strict adherence to its Constitution and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not from impunity.



“NEC received the report of the Acting National Chairman, Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed, detailing breaches of Articles 58(1) and 59(1), including anti-party activities, disobedience to court orders, and conduct bringing the Party into disrepute.



“NEC approved the commencement of disciplinary procedures against the following; Adolphus Wabara, Olabode George, Ben N. Obi, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), Bala Mohammed, Oluseyi Makinde, Dauda Lawal, Taofiq Arapaja, Setonji Koshoedo, Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel, Woyengikuro Daniel, Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, Emmanuel Ogidi, Sumaila Adamu Burga, Umar Sani, Udom Emmanuel and Emmanuel Enorden.



“NEC further resolved that Chief Ali Odefa must refund all salaries and allowances collected after his expulsion on 12 December 2024. These actions are taken to preserve order and discipline within the Party.



“NEC ratified the dissolution of State Excos in Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos and Ekiti. The NWC is directed to constitute caretaker committees and begin fresh congresses immediately while the Edo State Exco led by Barr. Nosa Ogieva has been approved.



“NEC directed Deputies in all National Working Committee positions now vacant owing to expulsion to assume the substantive positions in acting capacity and function as NWC members.



“NEC also formally ratified the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

“NEC directed the legal team and NWC to commence immediate constitutional action to recover seats of all elected officials who defected from the PDP, in line with Sections 68(1)(g) and 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution.



“NEC approved a Party-wide reconciliation initiative to heal divisions and rebuild trust, while ensuring that reconciliation does not undermine discipline. A nationwide membership audit and revalidation will begin ahead of the 2027 elections.



“NEC acknowledged the anxieties among members but assures the Party faithful that these decisions are aimed at stabilising and strengthening the PDP.



“The NEC affirms that the era of indiscipline is over. The PDP will not bow to lawlessness or personal ambition. With unity, discipline, and renewed purpose, the PDP will rebuild stronger and restore public confidence ahead of the next electoral cycle.”



PDP Salutes Nigerians for Support



The Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led NWC of the PDP, has saluted Nigerians and all members of the Party for their solidarity with the PDP in its struggle against tyranny and attempt by undemocratic elements to hijack the Party’s National Secretariat today.



In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the party said, “The support, courage and resilience demonstrated by Nigerians as our party resisted and triumphed over state-backed aggression further confirms the PDP as the Party of choice for Nigerians as we march to take over power in 2027.



“Nigerians celebrated when the National Chairman, accompanied by the Governors of Bauchi and Oyo States, Sen. Bala Mohammed and Engr. Seyi Makinde arrived at the Nation

al Secretariat of our Party for the inaugural meeting of the new executive elected at the successful National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital

“However, upon arrival, compromised personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and thugs reportedly recruited by the expelled former National Secretary of the Party, Sen Samuel Anyanwu and apparently endorsed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who was also expelled from our party, barricaded the entrance and attempted to prevent our leaders from accessing the premises.



“Without any provocation, they fired tear-gas canisters at the Governors, NWC members, party leaders and peaceful supporters. This reckless action triggered a stampede and resulted in multiple injuries.



“They fired over 200 canisters at unarmed and harmless citizens who had gathered to witness a lawful party meeting.



“Despite these acts of aggression, party supporters and Nigerians present, stayed firm and courageous, insisting that the right leadership of the party must be allowed to run the party without external influence.



“In the end, they prevailed and the NWC members had access to the National Secretariat.



“For the avoidance of doubt, this struggle transcends the PDP. It is about the survival of electoral democracy in Nigeria, a system that depends fundamentally on the existence of a vibrant and independent opposition.



“This attack on opposition under the authority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu constitutes a direct threat to the survival of our democracy. When opposition is suppressed, the core democratic principle of institutionalised uncertainty disappears, reducing elections to mere uneventful events with predetermined outcomes.



“Electoral authoritarianism and expansionist disposition of the ruling party destroyed previous republics, and contemporarily we are witnessing the dangerous return of weak institutions, compromised security agencies, and an over-zealous ruling party in this Republic.



“We, therefore, call on all democracy-loving nations, institutions, and individuals to rise in unison and unequivocally condemn this brazen assault on democratic freedom in Nigeria.”