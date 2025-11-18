WHO Demands Stakeholders’ Commitment on Funding for Cervical Cancer Elimination

•Says routine HPV vaccination ongoing in 32 African countries

•Gavi: HPV vaccine has raised $ 2.32 billion in economic benefits

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that efforts to eliminate cervical cancer in Africa will require sustained commitment, financing and coordination, from governments, partners, communities and individuals alike.

It said that 32 member states in Africa have introduced HPV vaccination into their national immunization plans, reaching nearly half of all eligible girls.

Similarly, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance said HPV vaccine programme has generated US$ 2.32 billion in economic benefits across 43 lower-income countries since 2014.

It said the push to extend access to the HPV vaccine to lower-income countries has reached its target ahead of schedule – helping protect an estimated 86 million girls in the world’s highest-risk countries from cervical cancer, and preventing an estimated 1.4 million future deaths.

In a message to mark the World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, 2025, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Janabi, urged countries to invest more on vaccination, screening and treatment – and to place women’s health and rights at the centre of universal health coverage.

According to Dr. Janabi, “Eliminating cervical cancer will demand sustained commitment, financing and coordination, from governments, partners, communities and individuals alike.

“I call on all Member States to accelerate national action under the three pillars of the Global Strategy for Cervical Cancer Elimination – vaccination, screening and treatment – and to place women’s health and rights at the centre of universal health coverage

“Together, we can make elimination a reality, securing a future where every woman in Africa, wherever she lives, has access to the protection, care and dignity she deserves.”

Janabi said that cervical cancer remained one of the most common and deadly cancers among women in Africa and yet is also one of the most preventable.

He said with the tools now available – HPV vaccination, screening and timely treatment – elimination is within reach.

“The challenge before us is to make these tools accessible to every girl and every woman, everywhere.

“Across the WHO African Region, momentum is building. Thirty-two Member States have introduced HPV vaccination into their national immunization plans, reaching nearly half of all eligible girls. Several more countries have rolled out the vaccine this year, and at least eight others plan to do so in 2026.

“Each of these introductions represents protection, against both a virus and against loss, suffering and lives cut short too soon,” he added.

Janabi said through the Women’s Integrated Cancer Services (WICS) initiative, WHO is helping countries embed cervical and breast cancer screening into primary health care.

He said the integrated approach that is continuous, accessible and women-centred – strengthens the entire chain of prevention, early detection and treatment.

According Janabi, the WICS offers a practical model for advancing women’s health across African region.

“These gains have been made possible through powerful partnerships. Working with other UN agencies, including the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Agency for Research on Cancer, WHO is supporting national cancer control assessments and plans, with a focus on cervical cancer.

“With the generous support of partners such as the Government of Spain, WHO is helping countries build human resource and technological capacity: updating national cancer control plans, training health workers, and providing essential equipment for treating pre-cancerous lesions.

“But progress is not yet victory. Too many women still lack access to screening, diagnosis and treatment. Too many health systems remain under-resourced to deliver the care that women deserve”.

Meanwhile, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance has said its drive to extend access to the HPV vaccine to lower-income countries has reached its target ahead of schedule – helping protect an estimated 86 million girls in the world’s highest-risk countries from cervical cancer, and preventing an estimated 1.4 million future deaths.

In a statement, Gavi said that latest by the end of 2025, the vaccine will be available in all the countries where 89 percent of global cervical cancer cases currently occur.

Gavi said the HPV vaccine programme has generated US$ 2.32 billion in economic benefits across 43 lower-income countries since 2014.

According to Gavi, “more than 1 million cervical cancer deaths have been prevented, and an estimated 86 million girls are now protected against the leading cause of cervical cancer, thanks to a concerted three-year effort by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and lower-income countries”.