UK, Switzerland Seek Increase Women Representation in Governance 

•As Akpabio, Kalu declare support for reserved seat bill

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The United Kingdom and Switzerland have pooled forces canvassing increase in Nigerian women’s representation in governance.

Representatives of the two countries predicated their calls on the belief that the women folk have a lot to offer the country and Nigerians when opportuned to serve, whether as elected or appointed officials.

This is just as the leadership of the National Assembly have assured that due considerations would be giving to the Reserved Seats Bill currently pending before them.

They spoke on Monday at the opening of the 2025 Law Week of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Abuja branch.

The event themed, “Advancing Women’s Representation: Reserved Seats and the Future of Nigeria’s Legislature,” attracted participants from the international community, religious leaders, politicians and lawyers.

In her goodwill message, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Gill Lever Obe, lamented that women representation at the National Assembly remains alarmingly low, adding that Nigeria ranks very low in the Global Gender Inclusive Index.

She therefore urged the leadership of the legislature to pass the Reserved Seats Bill, as doing so would enhance the growth of the country economically as well as result in the achievement of the SDGs.

“The UK is proud to support FIDA Nigeria’s vital work in advancing women’s representation in governance. The Special Seats Bill for women in Nigeria represent an important step towards inclusive democracy and ensuring that women’s voices shape the policies that affect all Nigerians.

“We stand with Nigerian women lawyers and advocates championing this critical reform”, the high commissioner stated.

In his own goodwill, the Switzerland Ambassador to Nigeria, Patrick Egloff, revealed that studies have shown that a country does well in governance wherever there is a mixed team “because there are things where women have other sensitivities than men, which is important to tame men into discussions.

“And there are aspects where as men we might certainly have other sensitivities. So, it is important to have both female and the male voices at the table and represented”.

While disclosing that it took Switzerland almost 50 years to be where it is now, the ambassador stated that Nigeria have a huge opportunity to do a shortcut with the constitutional review process.

He therefore challenged the women lawyers to be prepared to play important role as advocate for this issue and also as coach.

“I mean there will be women seats opening and coach the women, prepare them to assume this role as politicians”, he added.

Meanwhile, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, observed that the theme of the law week was profoundly timely, as it reflects the association’s commitment to gender equality, inclusiveness and meaningful representation of women in legislative decisions in Nigeria.

While recalling how her mother brought him up with dignity, discipline, resilience, faith and sacred truth, Akpabio, who was represented by Senator Idiat Oluranti, pointed out that a woman’s strength is not supplementary but, from the foundation.

“The potential of women is not a matter of quality. It is of knowledge, moral duty. So, when I fight for gender equality, when I speak for women, when I push for female representation … I’m doing it as a policy”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in his keynote address, stated that Nigeria as a nation can no longer ignore the state of representation which is skewed against the female gender.

“Nigeria is home to over 220 million people, nearly half of them are women – 49.43% by NBS estimates. Yet women hold fewer than 5% of seats in our National Assembly. This ranks us 178th out of 182 countries globally.

This is a structural imbalance with real consequences for governance, development, and national cohesion.

“When women are absent from the legislature, perspectives disappear, conversations narrow, and our laws lose the balance that democracy requires. No nation can rise with half its talent standing outside the room”, the deputy speaker said.

While observing that Nigerian women are capable and can do very well when they have the opportunity, Kalu lamented that the challenge has always been the absence of an equal chance to compete within Nigeria’s political architecture.

He stated that despite their talent, intellect, and resilience, Nigerian women still face systemic barriers to political participation.

“Party structures, campaign financing, sociocultural norms, and gatekeeping have long limited their access to elected office.

“This is why I sponsored the Reserved Seats Bill (HB 1349), a temporary constitutional remedy to a structural injustice that decades of advocacy alone have not fixed. PLAC estimates that implementing this framework will cost less than 1% of the National Assembly’s annual budget, a small investment for a major democratic correction.

“And globally, McKinsey shows that closing gender gaps could unlock $28 trillion by 2030. For Nigeria, that translates into billions in productivity, innovation, and national growth”, he said.

Besides, Kalu disclosed that the 10th House of Representatives under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has placed inclusion at the centre of its legislative mission, expanding participation, strengthening equity, and building institutions that reflect the aspirations of all Nigerians.

“As Chair of the Constitution Review Committee, I have ensured that our work is anchored in transparency, rooted in rigorous public consultation, and shaped by the voices of women and men from every corner of Nigeria.

“We are hosting national dialogues, convening public hearings, and engaging communities across the country to ensure that the Constitution is truly of the people, by the people, and for the people.

“I call upon you, the women of FIDA, the legal community, and all stakeholders, to actively engage with the Committee. Bring your expertise, your experience, and your insights.

“We are closer to equitable representation now than ever before. This is the moment when commitment must outweigh comfort, and conviction must triumph over caution”, he added.