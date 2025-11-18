INEE Country Focal Person, Nwigwe, Calls for Urgent Support for Children Living in Emergency Situations

The Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE) Country Focal Point for Nigeria and Executive Director of Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation, Mrs. Ifedinma Nwigwe, has called for urgent support for children living in emergency situations in the country.

Mrs. Nwigwe made the call at the 25th Anniversary of INEE held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Speaking at the event o-hosted by the Geneva Global Hub for Education in Emergencies (EiE Hub), Colombia – Switzerland and moderated by the Executive Director of the Geneva Global Hub, Ms. Petra Heusser, she stressed that many were still unable to access education.

Mrs. Nwigwe highlighted Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation’s interventions across Nigeria, noting that the Foundation had established Transition Learning Centers that cater to children affected by emergencies.

“We use the INEE minimum standards to set up our programmes, making them as holistic as possible. Children in emergencies need more than academics. They require psychosocial support to address trauma that has become almost permanent in their communities,” she stated.

She also underscored the strong partnerships the Foundation built with parents, teachers, and host communities, noting that such collaborations had greatly enhanced their education support programmes.

She expressed deep appreciation to INEE for continually providing platforms where members’ voices are heard, and for availing essential resources to strengthen learning interventions globally.

Mrs. Nwigwe encouraged INEE to sustain its efforts and expressed hope for even a stronger partnership in the years ahead.

She affirmed Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation’s commitment to working closely with international partners, leveraging shared knowledge and resources to advance educational support for vulnerable children in Nigeria.