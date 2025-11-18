Aisha Oyebode: My Father’s Assassination Was Painful, But I Never Felt Bitter against Nigeria 

…Says she is humbled by his legacy which continues to shape national conversations 49 years later

…Gear to commemorate 50th anniversary of his death with colloquium, exhibitions at NIIA

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Dr. Aisha Oyebode, nee Muhammed, first daughter of the late Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed, yesterday said that despite the pain of losing her father to a brutal assassination 49 years ago on February 13, 1976, she has never held any bitterness towards Nigeria.

In an exclusive interview with THISDAY after a meeting with the Director General Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, she said she also never doubted that his sacrifice for the nation was worth it.

Oyebode, who heads the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, was at the NIIA with her team to flesh out the activities lined up for the forthcoming 50th anniversary of the late general’s death.

She said: “His loss was painful, but I never felt bitter against Nigeria and I never doubted that his sacrifice was worth it. Nigeria has given me everything that I have. I love this country.”

General Murtala Muhammed was killed in Lagos barely seven months after assuming office, in what remains one of the darkest episodes in the country’s political history.

Reflecting on his death, Oyebode said the passage of time has only deepened her understanding of the values he represented and the expectations Nigerians still place on leadership.

She said: “I am humbled by my father’s legacy,” adding that the impact of his short administration continues to shape national conversations, thus the activities being planned ahead of the 50th anniversary of his assassination are expected to highlight his contributions to national development and foreign policy.

Dr. Oyebode emphasised that her father’s memory remains an influence on her personal outlook and work, insisting that her commitment to public service is tied to the values he instilled.

On the anniversary, she said the remembrance will be held in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs with a group event and an exhibition will take place at the Institute.

She said: “ A book on Murtala Muhammed’s international policies is being prepared for release. Several biographies are being worked on, including one on his domestic policy and another on his international policy. A couple of documentaries will be released around the anniversary.

“An international conference will be held to discuss whether Africa has come of age and what needs to be done for its progress. The Cenotaph in Lagos, where he was killed, will be refurbished for a public commemoration.

“There will also be a commemoration in Abuja, at the site where the Foundation Centre is meant to be built. Additional events are planned at his homestead in Kano.

“An essay writing competition will be organised for students to engage younger generations in his legacy. The Foundation also plans to identify all monuments named after him, both in Nigeria and abroad, including streets in Angola, Algeria, and Namibia.”

Also speaking, NIIA DG, Prof. Osaghae said the collaboration with the Murtala Muhammed Foundation for the commemoration of 50 years since the tragic assassination, was a welcome development.

He said: “General Murtala Muhammed belonged to a very special category of African leaders, perhaps one of the most accomplished Nigerian leaders who helped to shape the destiny of Africa.

“He had a clear understanding, a cognitive map, and a trajectory that he followed not only for Nigeria’s regeneration but also for African liberation and transformation.

“ He took on the world in the name of Nigeria. Today, the maxim that Africa is the centrepiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy takes its bearings from Murtala Muhammed.

“For us at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, the Murtala Muhammed years represent a path-breaking and path-setting period of Nigeria’s engagement with the rest of the world, and that is why we are very happy to support this commemoration.

“We are finalising the plans for the events, but at a minimum, we intend to hold an international colloquium and a month-long exhibition on the life and times of General Murtala Muhammed.

“The exhibition will bring his life to the public fully through documentaries, literature, newspaper clips, and other archival materials. It is open to all partners who wish to participate.”