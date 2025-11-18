18 Nigerians Selected for Vocational Training in Germany

Sunday Ehigiator





18 young Nigerians have been selected to participate in a pilot vocational training program in Germany aimed at addressing the country’s shortage of skilled workers in the hospitality sector.

The selected candidates were unveiled in Lagos yesterday, after passing a rigorous selection process under the African Skills 4 Germany (AS4G) initiative.

The program, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) and facilitated by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) Giessen-Friedberg, seeks to provide young Nigerians with vocational and cultural training before deployment to Germany next summer.

Speaking to journalists, the German Consul General in Lagos, Daniel Krull, said the initiative reflects Germany’s commitment to expanding vocational training partnerships with Nigeria.

He highlighted the synergy between Germany’s ageing population and Nigeria’s youthful workforce as a key driver of the program.

“Germany has a fast-ageing population; many people are retiring, and so there’s a growing need for a younger workforce. Nigeria, at the same time, has a fast-growing and talented young population seeking employment.

“It is natural for these two countries to collaborate on opening opportunities for legal migration and skills development,” Krull said.

The selected participants will undergo language instruction and cultural orientation to prepare them for life and work in Germany. Andreas Reckert, Project Lead for AS4G within the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, explained that over 350 applicants were screened before narrowing the selection to 18 candidates through language aptitude tests, written assessments, and oral interviews.

Reckert added the program is fully funded by German companies, covering training and living costs, while participants only pay for their flight and travel expenses.

Trainees will also earn a salary sufficient to cover rent and daily expenses, starting at around €1,000 and potentially rising to €2,500 upon completion.

Human Resource Consultant and German Language Instructor, Bolade Niyi-Taiwo, in his speech, noted the first phase of training concluded in October, with candidates excelling in all assessments.

The second phase will conclude by the end of November.

One of the selected candidates, Afolashade Adedeji, a former chemistry teacher, expressed excitement about the opportunity.

“I decided to take a leap of faith and apply. I see myself as a path-opener for others, and I am giving it my all,” she said.

The outcome of this pilot project will determine the sustainability and potential expansion of the program, which aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in skills development and workforce mobility between Germany and Nigeria.