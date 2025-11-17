Your Comments at My Birthday Was Irresponsible, Fayose Blasts Obasanjo

*You’re unchanged and unchageable, Obasanjo replies

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayo Fayose, has blasted former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his remarks during the 65th Birthday of the former governor.

Though, the former governor sent a personal Short Message Service (SMS) to Obasanjo to express his displeasure on the comment, the former President revealed the nasty message that Fayose sent to him while replying him through a statement signed by his Special Assistant Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.

In the said SMS, which Obasanjo described as uncomplimetary thank-you note, the former President emphatically acknowledged the disparaging message from Fayose, which he also tacitly replied to with “Ayo, thanks for your “Thank You” message.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital and made available to journalists by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant, the former President said Fayose’s “Thank You” note clearly and “undisguisedly” revealed who and what the former governor was, describing him as “unchanged and unchangeable”.

According to the statement, the former President replied Fayose tacitly: “Ayo, thanks for your “Thank You” message which undisguisedly revealed who and what you are: unchanged and unchangeable. Your money has been sent back through Foluso Adeagbo who brought it and in the same bag as he brought it unopened by me. Obj.”

Fayose had in his initial thank-you SMS to Obasanjo, described the former president as suffering from the “heightened stage of dementia”, hence the kind of the remarks he passed on him while speaking during the occasion of his 65th birthday celebration held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital last Saturday.

According to Akinyemi, Fayose’s “thank you” note had read: “Dear Baba Obasanjo, I trust this meets you well. Your coming to my birthday party, I appreciate except for your very irresponsible comments at your age. You went so low, but am not surprised because someone once said you are supposed be kept away in the zoo. Sincerely that’s where you belonged.

“I kept quiet or did not reply you at the function so that the world will know the difference between a sane and a mad man that you are. It is also obvious that you have also lost your sanity OR should I say is the heightened stage of dementia. Not to worry Baba, I shall set the records straight in due course of time.

“Lastly, I shall appreciate if you return my money since you publicly admitted you received but Dangote brought u back. Your leopard will never change his skin.”