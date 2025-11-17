Kanu Sues NMA, Demands N50bn in Damages over ‘Fabricated Medical Report’

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

The Nigerian Medical Association has been sucked into the unending saga of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s trial following the medical report it produced on the health condition of the IPOB leader, tendered in court by the prosecution.

Kanu has now sued the NMA, demanding N50 billion in general damages on the ground that the said medical report on him was “false and fabricated” and made in violation of court order and the professional ethics of medical practice.”

In the originating summons dated November 12, 2025, the detained Biafra self-determination activist, stated that, “The purported medical report dated September 23, 2025 submitted by the defendants in respect of suit No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 had nothing to do with his state of health.

Joined as defendants in the suit marked CV/4584/25 were NMA and its President Dr Bala Mohammed Audu, Vice-president, Benjamin Olowojebutu, General Secretary, Dr Ben Egbo, Asst. General Secretary, Wale Lasisi, Treasurer, and Dr Celestine Ugwoke, among other officials.

Kanu, who is standing trial before Justice Omotosho, lost his bid to be granted bail based on health grounds as the trial judge turned down his application following the submission of the medical report from NMA.

But in the suit filed on his behalf by Maxwell Opara of Maxwell Opara and Associates, the IPOB leader averred that the medical report constituted “gross violation of (his) right to fair hearing and to dignity” of his person as guaranteed under Sections 34 and 36 of the 199 Constitution (as amended).

Given the claimant felt he has suffered because of the medical report, he wanted the court to make an order directing the defendants “to withdraw and publicly retract the said false medical reports.”

He also sought “an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, privies, or assigns from further publishing or relying on any false or unverified medical report concerning” him.

The claimant further sought “an order compelling the defendants, the NMA to conduct a proper, independent medical examination (on him) by competent specialists not connected with the defendants” as listed.

Apart from asking for an award of “N50 billion general damages for injury to health, reputation, emotional distress, and violation of his fundamental rights, Kanu also asked for award of N500 million for malicious fabrication and abuse of professional authority.”

Kanu’s family had all the while disputed the medical report, maintaining that there was never any time the NMA medical team visited the IPOB leader and did not conduct any medical examination on him before writing the purported medical report.

Meanwhile, the Okwu-Kanu family has decried the silence of the the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the “unlawful trial” of the IPOB leader using an already repealed law.

The family stated that the ominous silence of the NBA was helping an unlawful court case thereby encouraging travesty of justice and desecration of the Constitution.