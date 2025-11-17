FG Achieves 59,344 Official Emails, Documents on 1 Gov Platform

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government said as part of its initiative to digitalize public sector operations, enhance national security, and improve efficiency and transparency in governance, it had processed 59,344 official emails and documents onto its newly developed e-governance platform Go-Live on 1 Gov Cloud Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS).

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Esther Didi Walson-Jack disclosed this yesterday at the unveiling of the platform developed in collaboration with Galaxy Backbone, which is a government-owned enterprise with the responsibility for IT solutions for government work.

Walson-Jack said the official domain for digital document management and workflow automation has the benefits of enabling government to fully utilize the benefits of a government-owned enterprise and avoid the long-term costs associated with foreign vendor lock-in as well as support scan-as-you-go, mobile device access, e-signature and configurable workflows.

She described the platform as not just a technology deployment but a realization of a promise made under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025.

She explained that over the last one year, the office had prepared the foundation for a unified digital spine for the service, boasting that the effort to meet government’s target of paperless operation by December 31, 2025, was yielding remarkable results.

The One GovCloud ECMS is designed as a single government-wide platform that allows MDAs to operate on one digital backbone, one workflow language and one record system.