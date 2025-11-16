Three Months After Arraignment of Yelwata, Plateau Massacre Suspects, DSS, Again, Nabs Suspected Major Arms Supplier

*Musa Abubakar admits to patronage from armed groups

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have successfully disrupted a high target arms supply network linked to terrorist activities in Plateau and neighboring states. The operation led to the arrest of Musa Abubakar, a key arms dealer, following precise intelligence on November 12, 2025.

“The suspect confessed to having manufactured and distributed high-caliber weapons and ammunition to armed groups involved in violent attacks in Plateau State and other northern regions, the source hinted

His arrest reportedly followed credible intelligence on activities of the suspect, which led to a targeted raid on his arms manufacturing workshop located in the Mista Ali area of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State.

Prior to the raid, DSS operatives had conducted extensive surveillance on Abubakar’s residence and workshop to gather critical intelligence.

‘Abubakar was apprehended red-handed with various Improvised Explosive Device (IED) components, chemicals, and equipment, which have all been confiscated by DSS operatives’, added the source.

This significant arrest comes shortly after the recapture of Abdulazeez Obadaki, aka Bomboy, a Kuje Prison escapee who masterminded Owo and Deeperlife Church attacks.

These recent operational successes recorded by the DSS display the Agency’s commitment to combating terrorism and enhancing national security.

It could be recalled that the DSS arrested a total of 9 high-profile suspects involved in the Plateau and Benue attacks including Timna Manjol (46), who already pleaded guilty to two of four count charges including illegal possession of firearms in a charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/451/2025. Manjo, of First Baptist Chuch, Mangu LGA, Plateau State.