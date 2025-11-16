Reuben Abati: A Monumental Celebration

How do you celebrate someone who has been described as monumental? By honouring him in fitting proportions. Vanessa Obioha writes about how Reuben Abati’s

60th birthday mirrored the brilliance and breadth of his journey.

Guests were beginning to troop out of the hall when Dr. Reuben Abati climbed the stage. With former President Goodluck Jonathan taking his leave after his speech, not a few thought the book presentation to mark the 60th birthday of the man many have described as monumental had come to an end.

But what does monumental really mean? According to the Oxford Dictionary, it signifies something great in importance, extent, or size. It’s a fitting adjective for Abati — journalist, writer, scholar, politician, former presidential spokesman, and now the articulate anchor on The Morning Show on Arise News. That word came alive recently when the Ogun State–born public intellectual turned 60, celebrated in truly monumental proportions.

Those who stayed behind at the book presentation witnessed a lesson in gratitude and memories. Standing tall on stage in his maroon suit and matching bow tie, Abati spent more than ten minutes expressing his appreciation to friends, mentors and colleagues who had honoured his invitation.

Indeed, the high and mighty had graced his celebrations, which began with a book presentation on Friday, November 7. Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, former Ogun State governors Gbenga Daniel and Olusegun Osoba, Chairman of THISDAY and ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, who delivered the keynote, Special Adviser to the President, Hadiza Bala Usman, the Chairman of Access Holdings PLC and Coronation Group Limited, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, as well as other monarchs, industry titans, friends, and colleagues all gathered to celebrate the man whose intellect and influence have defined public discourse for decades.

In his remarks, Abati did not just roll out names like a class captain, rather, he relayed witty memories of encounters with each guest, captivating his audience with his humour and recall. Recounting how The Guardian publisher Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru once introduced a new formal dress code to the editorial board, he remembered how Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi mocked his dress sense back then.

“In those days, when I first came from the bush… I used to teach at Ogun State University. Prince used to say to me, ‘You can’t succeed in this Lagos oh, if you are wearing these harmattan clothes,’” he said to a wave of laughter in the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs’ hall, where the presentation was held.

“When he sees me now in my bow tie,” he added, “he says ‘Yes, we are getting there.’”

The bow tie has since become Abati’s signature look on The Morning Show. Hardly does he appear on screen without his colourful accessory, which often speaks to the life he has led.

Born on November 7, 1965, in Abeokuta, Abati’s brilliance shone early. He graduated from the University of Calabar at 20 with a First-Class degree in Theatre Arts, earned a Master’s from the University of Ibadan two years later, and completed his PhD in Theatre Arts by 24. He later studied law and pursued other interests in journalism, management, leadership, international law, and diplomacy.

Although he began his career in academia, teaching at the University of Ibadan and later Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), journalism soon beckoned. He contributed to magazines like Hints, Chanelle, and The Hammer. His contributing articles to the Guardian newspaper soon drew the attention of the newspaper’s leadership.

“Dr Olatunji Dare and the others told me that if I have to leave the university, the only place for me is the editorial board of the Guardian,” he told the audience.

Thus, in 1992, he joined the Guardian’s Editorial Board and rose through the ranks to become deputy chairman, chairman, and, as he puts it, “became even more notorious around the country.”

Abati became known for insightful commentaries that resonated with both elites and everyday Nigerians. His writings spanned politics, culture, and the comic absurdities of life. His sharp intellect and humour made him a perfect fit for Professor Pat Utomi’s television programme Patito’s Gang, where he co-presented and occasionally filled in as host when Utomi pursued his presidential ambition. His influence grew beyond journalism when he was appointed Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Reuben Abati served with me very well. He is like a younger brother to me,” said the former president in his goodwill message.

For Obasanjo, he found a son in Reuben Abati, who “has matured, understood, stood clear, and now is in the path of success.”

Under the Peoples Democratic Party, Abati also served as the running mate to Ogun State governorship candidate Leke Shittu in the 2019 elections. Today, he is best known as the witty and well-informed co-host of The Morning Show on Arise News.

At the party hosted by Prince Obaigbena, his colleagues spoke glowingly of his work ethic. ARISE TV international correspondent, Adefemi Akinsanya recounted how he is always the first to comment on her notes, and the first to check when they’re delayed.

“It just shows that there is somebody who cares about the work that I do.”

“Dr. Abati is somebody who observes, he profiles people,” said the Arise News Anchor, Vimbai Muntihiri-Ekpeyong, recalling how once he introduced her as ‘Our favourite Naija Wife.’ The label, she said, has stuck since then.

The accolades continued at the grand finale held at Eko Hotels and Suites on Saturday, November 8. There, the former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi extolled him, describing him as a man of intellectual excellence and diligence.

“Those of us who started from the pen profession are proud of him. He is our pride. He was able to transition from print to electronic media seamlessly, not everyone can do that. He is still an unfinished project, and I wish him progress, growth, and prosperity.”

President Bola Tinubu, in a message delivered through his Special Adviser on Public Communications and Orientation, also lauded Abati’s passion for journalism.

“We celebrate you for bringing creativity to the sector. You are a model and an inspiration. The President prays that you continue to serve for many more years as a journalist.”

For the General Manager of Eko Hotels, Mr. Danny Kioupouroglou, he has never seen such a depth of gathering for one man.

“At the book launch, we had in attendance two former presidents, kings, governors, technocrats, politicians, and top media personalities. That shows the kind of person Dr. Reuben Abati is.”

It may have been Abati’s birthday, but his wife, Kikelomo, also shared in the praise. Guests lauded her as his light and anchor — a compliment he himself has often echoed. Jokingly, he reminded them that he married not just beauty but brains. “When we’re not busy doing other things,” he quipped, “we’re writing books.”

When the couple took to the dance floor at their dinner party, all eyes were on their quiet display of affection and gratitude as they swayed in each other’s arms.

The evening featured a short documentary chronicling Abati’s journey, as well as musical performances, fine dining, and heartfelt tributes celebrating a life of creativity, intellect, and service.

But in all the tributes, one gesture stood out: Abati dedicating one of his books, ‘A Love Letter and Other Stories’, to his teachers. (‘Portraits: People, Politics and Society,’ and ‘How Goodluck Jonathan Became President’ were dedicated to Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and Jonathan, respectively).

“I’m a product of the diligence of those who taught me,” with characteristic wit, adding that he learned from both those who taught him the good and the bad.

From book presentations to dinner parties, every detail of his 60th celebration reflected the scale of his impact. And rightly so. For a man whose career has shaped journalism and public thought in Nigeria, only a celebration of grand proportions would do. But as many agreed, the story of Dr. Abati is still being written.