NCoS Debunks Claim of Neglecting Female Inmates’ Menstrual Care

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has refuted the claim that female inmates are left without menstrual care, insisting that it is false, misleading and does not reflect the reality on ground at correctional facilities.

A statement on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Correctional Service, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Adamu Duza, read: “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) FCT Command, has been drawn to a recent narrative alleging that female inmates across Nigeria are being ‘left without menstrual care’ citing the Medium Security Custodial Centre Suleja. This claim is false, misleading, and does not reflect the reality on the ground.

“In line with its mandate and international best practices, NCoS supplies sanitary pads and hygiene kits to all female inmates at no cost, with monthly distribution recorded in inmates’ welfare registers.”

He added that: “Custodial Centres has a designated healthcare unit with qualified nurses and doctors that attend to the medical needs of female inmates, including menstrual-related issues, with free consultations, medications and referrals to nearby hospitals when required.

“The Service also collaborates with development partners, civil society organisations, and faith-based groups that regularly donate sanitary products and conduct menstrual-hygiene awareness sessions. Recently, the service received a donation of sanitary pads from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to promote menstrual hygiene, amongst others. This is a testament of the power of collaboration.

“Nigerian Correctional Service, FCT Command remains committed to the dignity and humane treatment of all inmates, in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution, the Nelson Mandela Rules, and the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.

“The Service hereby advise reporters to confirm sources of their information regarding the Nigerian Correctional Service before going to press in order not to mislead the general public.”