In Renewed Vigour, Marwa Warns Drug Barons, Traffickers to Quit or Get Ready for Tougher Times

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd.) has warned drug barons, traffickers and their cartels to quit the criminal trade or face a harder time during his second tenure.

President Bola Tinubu reappointed Marwa for a second five-year term on Friday, November 14, 2025.

He told the management staff, officers, men and women of the agency who gathered to welcome him at its National Headquarters in Abuja that his second tenure will be hell and bleak for those who fail to quit the illicit drug trade.

NDLEA’s Director in charge of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement issued yesterday.

Marwa expressed appreciation to the president for the recognition of ongoing efforts against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

“We thank the President and Commander-in-Chief for the special recognition of our collective efforts and the new mandate for us to continue with the war against drug abuse and trafficking. I thank the management, officers, men and women of the agency, who continue to provide service to the nation 24/7, despite the risks that you all face,” he stated.

He also acknowledged the unflinching support of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun; and NDLEA’s local and international partners.

For the drug cartels, Marwa said, “First, this word must go to the cartels. The cartels have not seen anything yet. I promise them this second tenure is going to be hell and bleak for them. Drugs shall not pass, in or out or within Nigeria.”

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment towards President Tinubu’s mandate.

“At the same time, I must appeal to those who are engaged in illicit drug trafficking that this is the right time for them to drop that criminal business and face something legitimate. It is in line with that that we established the Alternative Development Unit, which seeks to persuade those who are perpetrating the illicit drug activities, particularly cannabis growers, who are our most significant challenge in Nigeria, to desist from the habit and collaborate with us. We are going to support licit cultivation of crops that are legitimate, legal, and you can sleep with your two eyes closed.

“But those who refuse to do that can be sure that the NDLEA is up and able on its task of law enforcement. You will be arrested, the drugs will be seized, and your assets will be confiscated. So, when you come out of jail, there will be nothing left.”

He also assured that the Agency would remain committed to its drug demand reduction efforts.

“I’ll retake the opportunity to announce the rededication of our efforts towards prevention, sensitisation, counselling, treatment, and rehabilitation of our children in our 30 rehabilitation centres. And with the support of the President and the Renewed Hope Agenda, seven more rehab centres are coming up under the 2025 budget that will now make every state have its own rehab centre.

“And as well, there will be zonal rehab, more rehab centres, and we are getting full collaboration from the Honourable Minister of Health. We appreciate his efforts also, and the Honourable Minister of Education, who has accepted our recommendation for drug tests for our children on admission to tertiary institutions, so that with this, we can catch them young before it gets into the addiction stage. May the Almighty God bless our President, bless all those that are supporting us, bless the officers, men and women of NDLEA.”