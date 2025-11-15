Young African Innovators, Creators Honoured at The Future Awards

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Africa’s most promising young talents gathered for an unforgettable night last Saturday as the boldest and brightest defining the future of Africa were honoured for their contributions across diverse sectors at the 19th edition of The Future Awards Africa held at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

The event themed, ‘Threads of Legacy’, was brilliantly co-hosted by the charismatic duo of Nollywood actor Mike Afolarin and media personality Azeezah Hashim, the first-ever East African host, who dazzled the audience with their effortless wit, charm, and on-stage chemistry.

Together, they guided attendees through a night of celebration and reflection, spotlighting the stories and achievements of those shaping Africa’s next chapter.

On the red carpet, former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Sabrina Idukpaye, brought her signature flair to the night along with her red carpet co-hosts Desmond Ekunwe and Adaeze Aduaka.

Together, the trio ignited the night with an electric energy, welcoming guests, asking heartfelt questions, and capturing the night’s best looks. Also on the carpet were singers Savy Henry and Naomi Mac, who serenaded arriving guests with delightful melodies to start the evening.

Adding to the innovation and flair of the night was the first-ever live podcast recording on the red carpet hosted by Lynda Aguocha, creative entrepreneur and host of the CreativiTea podcast.

The special segment offered guests an intimate space to share their journeys and aspirations, marking a historic first for the TFAA experience and setting a new standard for red carpet storytelling.

While reflecting on this year’s edition, the Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, Ayodeji Rasaq, said, “We are proud to honour the exceptional young people adding the threads to our collective legacy. Tonight’s winners have proven with their powerful work and impact that legacy is not built in a single moment but through every decision we make. After tonight, we will keep weaving our collective tapestry to bring Africa into the glorious future we all deserve.”

This year’s edition was a step above the usual celebration, as it was the first year the category for performing arts was introduced. The award went to beloved hype man Olugbesan Olatubosun (Big Bimi), making it the first-time hype culture is recognised at an award show and marking a revolution for the art form, which has become integral to African celebrations.

The glamorous evening also featured a celebratory tribute to beloved broadcaster and on-air personality Dan Foster. It was followed by moving performances by some of Africa’s biggest stars, who have dominated radio play over the years.

Faze and Ruggedman, two icons of Nigerian music, delivered nostalgic and high-energy performances that had the crowd singing along to early 2000s hits while Zadok, one of Nigeria’s most versatile entertainers, electrified the audience with his performance.

Similarly, Dwin the stoic, songwriter and poet, serenaded them with soulful melodies, and Dotti the Deity closed out the night with a passionate performance that perfectly balanced the night’s emotional highs.

Among the night’s big winners were Tomike Adeoye, Fola David, and Mariam Apaokagi (Taoma), who snagged awards in the Entrepreneurship, Young Person of the Year, and Content Creation categories, respectively.

From laughter and music to historic moments on the red carpet, the 19th TFAA ceremony was a powerful reminder of the creativity and brilliance that define Africa’s youth.

The rundown of the incredible winners who made this year’s TFAA one to remember include creativity and innovation – Chiamaka Iwenofu; Umearigolu Casmir Chukwuebuka; Taiwo Abisoye Joel (Winner); Daniel Obasi and Julie C. Godwin.

Others are Sports – Chijioke Mbaoma; Sodiq Ismail; Ola Aina; Chiamaka Nnadozie, Rasheedat Ajibade (Winner) and On Air Personality – Adaeze Aduaka; Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On-air); Azeezah Hashim (Kenya) (Winner); Daniel Adaaja and Riyah Abdul (Ghana).