PDP Expels Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, Others

The National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled the Minister of the FCT and former Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike; former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, and the embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The convention also expelled Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN; Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; George Turner and Hon Umar Bature.

Former Deputy Chairman (South) of the PDP, Chief Olabode George, who moved the motion for the expulsion of Wike and others, declared that the decision came against the backdrop of various activities they engaged in aimed at destroying the party.

Earlier, the Secretary of the National Convention Organising Committee, Senator Ben Obi, had put the question to the delegates on whether or not the convention should be an Elective Convention and also raised a motion to make it an Elective Convention, with Mr Emmanuel Enoidem, SAN seconding the motion.

Similarly, Governor Seyi Makinde moved a motion for the ratification and confirmation of Executive Committees and Structures in states, which were produced through congresses at all levels that were in compliance with the party’s constitution and monitored by INEC and security agencies, exempting Imo, Abia, Enugu and Rivers states. Mr Daniel Obiechina Okechukwu seconded the motion.

The convention also moved a motion to dissolve the current NWC of the party, while it equally moved the motion for the amendment of some sections of the party’s constitution.