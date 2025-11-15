Pate Unveils New Action Plans for Health Sector

.Pledges accountability, sustained reforms

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, yesterday launched a new initiative designed to improve transparency, strengthen data-driven accountability, and guide the implementation of national health priorities.

The minister also reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining reforms, learning continuously, and ensuring that Nigeria’s health system continues to deliver results that matter to its people.

Speaking on the final day of the Joint Annual Review (JAR 2025) in Abuja, Pate said Nigeria’s health sector is steadily advancing toward renewal and improved outcomes.

The minister acknowledged the progress recorded under the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp), strengthened collaboration, and the gains achieved in maternal and child health, immunisation equity, primary healthcare revitalisation, climate and health resilience, and health security.

Pate officially unveiled strategic action plans, reports, and products, alongside the adoption of the JAR 2025 communique and resolutions by participants at the 3-day Health Sector Review Meeting.

He explained that these tools are designed to improve transparency, strengthen data-driven accountability, and guide the implementation of national health priorities.

According to the minister, the purpose of the action plans, reports, and products is to save lives, reduce physical and financial hardship, and improve health outcomes and quality of life for all Nigerians.

He further emphasised that codifying these tools ensures clarity, operational guidance, and mechanisms that help sustain progress across states and local governments.

Pate commended participants, development partners, commissioners of health, heads of agencies, civil society, and the private sector for their commitment throughout the three-day review.

The minister praised the Permanent Secretary, Deju Kachallom and the management team at SWAP for their leadership on climate and health adaptation.

He encouraged states to adopt, display, and operationalise the documents for wider use.

Earlier, while presenting the Conference Communique, Kachallom said the JAR 2025 resolutions will serve to formalise commitments, strengthen accountability, and ensure all stakeholders move forward with a unified agenda for sector reform.

She noted that the framework has already contributed to measurable improvements, including reductions in maternal mortality, expanded coverage of essential services, and strengthened digital and data systems.