Innocent Idibia: Celebrating 25 Years of Innovation, African Stardom

Obinna Chima

In the last few weeks, Innocent Ujah Idibia, has been on a tour of some major cities in the world in celebration of his 25 years on the musical stage.

Idibia, the Festac boy who became 2Face and later evolved into 2Baba, has over the last 25 years, reshaped the rhythm and reputation of African music with a consistency few can rival. From redefining contemporary Afrobeats before it had a name to exporting Nigerian storytelling to global stages, he has proven that talent, authenticity, and reinvention can coexist in one enduring icon. 2Baba’s journey is a testament to how one artist’s voice, courage, and evolution can alter the trajectory of an entire continent’s musical narrative.

The multiple award-winning artist has continued to use his talent to promote unity, love, and social change.

Born on September 18, 1975, in Jos, Plateau State, the African Queen crooner hails from the Idoma ethnic group of Benue State. His passion for music began in his teenage years, and he began his path to fame while attending the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu.

At the IMT, where he had a stint, he played at neighborhood gatherings and bars, gradually gaining recognition for his silky voice and lyrics. He thereafter dropped out to fully pursue a music career in 1997. He teamed up with his childhood friend, Ahmedu Augustine (Blackface), both of whom went to the same secondary school, lived in the same town in Benue State and attended IMT, to form Plantashun Boyz, which was later joined by Chibuzor Orji (Faze). The group became a symbol of the then growing Nigerian pop movement, producing hits that resonated across the country, with Nelson Brown as their producer.

After achieving success with the band, 2Face left Plantashun Boyz in 2004 to embark on a successful solo career which has produced several studio albums and several local and international awards.

Though released in 2004, under Kennis Music, his debut solo album, Face2Face, remains a masterpiece and continues to thrill and inform. His timeless classic African Queen, which combined soulful melody with African rhythms and universal appeal, continues to be a defining song in the Afrobeat and Afro-pop genres. Despite its massive success, the track was dogged by controversy as Blackface has repeatedly accused his former bandmate of song theft, an allegation 2Baba has consistently shrugged off, insisting it was a joint creation from their days of humble beginnings.

From I’m coming out straight out, where he assured admirers who were then worried about his movement that Nfana Ibaga, to the timeless messages of love, hustle, and hope woven through the project, the album still stands as a defining blueprint of modern Nigerian music and a reminder of 2Baba’s unmatched storytelling genius.

Also, 2Baba’s sophomore album, Grass 2 Grace, released in 2006, was a powerful statement of growth, vulnerability, and cultural pride. With tracks such as True Love and See Me So, the album helped the musician secure international recognitions, including a MOBO Award for Best African Act in 2007. This was followed by other albums which included ‘Unstoppable, Away and Beyond, The Ascension, Rewind, Select, Update, and Warriors’

In recognition of his impact, a biography titled, ‘A Very Good Bad Guy: The Story of Innocent 2Face Idibia,’ was published in his honour by Adekunle Ayeni, in 2015. The book chronicled the singer’s musical journey, personal struggles, and triumphs, cementing his status as a living legend in African music history.

Clearly, what makes this 25-year milestone even more remarkable is that 2Baba has never been defined solely by the music. He is also a well-known businessman, philanthropist, and activist. He founded the 2Baba Foundation, which prioritises good government, youth empowerment, and peacebuilding. Because he continues to promote social reform and national togetherness, his influence goes beyond entertainment.

For 2Baba, music is not a competition, “it’s something you do for the love of it, for people to have fun, for people to enjoy, for people to have something that speaks for them,” he had said in an interview. “When people can’t sing, they play the song you’ve done, to interpret how they’re feeling to somebody, or whatever music makes you feel. For me music is forever, there’s nothing, except I lose my voice or I die before the music will stop for me, so I’m going to keep bringing out music.

“I’m gonna continue performing until I don’t have the energy to do so anymore. But apart from all that, I’m just gonna continue doing any business that I find myself interested in, minding my business and minding my family and that’s it. But the music is definitely going to continue,” he added.

Yes, just like every human, he has his shortcomings and may not have measured up in certain areas, but his impact, resilience, and artistic legacy remain far greater than his flaws.

In celebration of his 25 years in the music industry, the singer recently expressed gratitude to his family, friends, colleagues, and industry veterans who shaped his career.

Reflecting on his career and the people who shaped his success story, the he noted defining moments, platforms, thanked and praised key figures like Nelson Brown, Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo Adeneye (D1), and a couple of others who were instrumental at different stages of his career. He acknowledged his erstwhile members, Faze and Blackfaze as well.

Noteworthy on the list included Edi Lawani, DJ Jimmy Jatt, and Efe Omorogbe, his ex-manager. He described the latter as a “brother, backbone, and soldier” who guided him with truth, sometimes hard truth, but always with love. He said his journey in music had been filled with gratitude, memories, lessons, and love.

According to him, he owes his success to everyone who believed in him even when he did not fully understand where destiny was leading.

“To my wife, family, friends, colleagues, clients and fans, as I stand on the threshold of 25 years in this incredible journey called music, my heart is full of gratitude, memories, lessons, and love,” he wrote.

In an era when fame is fleeting and loyalty even more so, 2Baba’s staying power stands as a rebuke to the disposable nature of modern celebrity. Longevity of this scale doesn’t happen by accident. It is forged through reinvention, discipline, and a deep understanding of one’s place in the cultural ecosystem.

2Baba has adapted without losing his essence, embraced the future without discarding the past, and welcomed new generations of fans without alienating the old. His journey is not just a celebration of music, but a masterclass in resilience that is encouraging.