Immigration Service Sensitises Rivers Residents on Danger of Migrant Smuggling

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As part of commitment towards eradicating the menace of migrant smuggling and upholding the dignity and welfare of Nigerian migrants, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has organised a two-day sensitisation exercise for residents of Rivers State.

The exercise which is a nationwide sensitisation campaign is aimed at educating communities on the danger of irregular migration. It also seeks to raise awareness about the risk involved, provide information on legal migration pathways, and encourage safe practices.

In his address at the programme held in Ekara community in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, yesterday, the Comptroller of Immigration Service, Rivers Marine Command Onne, Peter Iregbu, noted that the exercise is part of larger effort to curb migrant smuggling and practice that continues to plague many regions of the world, including Nigeria.

Iregbu, who led the campaign alongside other security agencies to market places and motor parks in the area, said the fight against irregular migration is not just about law enforcement; but about saving lives, protecting the dignity of the citizens, and ensuring that Nigeria remains a nation where opportunities, safety, and prosperity are available to all through the right channels.

He said, “As Nigeria Immigration Service, it is our duty to protect the lives and well-being of our fellow citizens and that responsibility goes beyond simply enforcing immigration law. We must also educate, inform, and empower our communities to make safer and more informed decisions through proper and legal channels.”

He explained that in partnership with relevant authorities, civil society organisations and other key stakeholders, the Nigeria Immigration Service is committed to ensuring that Nigerians are equipped with the right knowledge and tools to avoid falling into the trap set by criminals in various locations.

He however urged “motor park workers, market men and women, school leaders, security agencies and religious institutions to become ambassadors for this cause. As trusted voices in your various locations, your ability to communicate this massage will make a lasting impact on the lives of many Nigerians.

“Today, we are not just talking about the dangers of irregular migration, we are here to tell you about the alternatives: legal pathways that lead to safer and more sustainable opportunities for work, education and personal growth. With the right information and guidance, many Nigerians can pursue their dreams without having to resort to dangerous and illegal means,” Iregbu added.

Sensitising the participants during the programme, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration from the Service Headquarters, Abuja, Jacob Mamam, emphasised that the nationwide awareness was in the instance of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, across states of the federation.

Mamam, who is one of the resource persons at the event explained that “It is a routine in Immigration Service that as a lead agency in the fight against smuggling migrants in Nigeria, we have the responsibility to create awareness to the general public on the dangers and risk associated with the smuggling of migrants.

“We are also encouraging Nigerians to travel regularly. If you have to travel, it is your right, but you must use the legal means of transportation. As a Service, we issue travel documents.”

Speaking further, Mamam said, “For you to be able to travel out of the country regularly, you must first obtain your international passport, then you must define the reason why you’re traveling out of the country, you must have your valid passport, valid visa. You must travel through a recognised exit or entry where you will find immigration officers. The officers must document both while you are going and coming into the country.

“Whenever you travel without immigration officers documenting you, you’re traveling irregularly, and the Service is discouraging that. A lot of Nigerians have died in the desert, Nigerians have been exploited on the journey, some have been sexually exploited, some have had their organs harvested, some are being killed, tortured and kidnapped.”

He regretted that “A lot of things happen to travellers who choose to travel irregularly, who choose to patronise smugglers. So, the CGI’s in her commitment to a safe, secure and orderly migration asked everyone of us to go out and sensitise the general public as a preventive approach to understand that it is very dangerous to travel irregularly.”

In his remarks, the Commandant, Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, Rear Admiral Victor Choji, commended the Immigration Service Comptroller in the area, resource person for wide sensitisation programme organised for the people in Onne, noting that it would go a long way in creating positive changes.

Represented by Captain Ezeh Okorie, Rear Admiral Choji told the participants “Like the Comptroller mentioned, we are all government. Sitting down and thinking that is the government’s sole responsibility, but let’s begin to have that mindset that the places we are going to abroad, human beings develop it.

“Let’s begin to sensitise our youths that hard work pays; perseverance pays overtime. It may not happen during our time, what the Europeans are enjoying today, is what their great grandparents fought and developed. So, let us begin to sensitise ourselves. If we sensitise our young ones that we can successfully stay in our country, it will go a long way,” Choji added.