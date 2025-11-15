El-Rufai Urges Northern Nigeria to Embrace Technology, Innovation

.Advises INEC to fully adopt technology for 2027 polls

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

A former Governor of Kaduna State and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Malam Nasir el-Rufai has urged Northern governors to embrace technology and promote digitalisation.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to deploy technology for the 2027 elections.

He made the call at the Fasahar Zamani Digital Technology movie premiere in Abuja. The movie, produced by Blue Sapphire Hub and funded by the UK Development International, is a series of 12 episodes in Hausa subtitled in English to bridge the digital gap in northern Nigeria.

El-Rufai noted that the North is backwards when it comes to the use and deployment of technology, urging Northern governors to train digital entrepreneurs and support them with seed money.

He said, “Northern Nigeria is yet to come to terms with the reality of the tech age, and we need to have a soft way of introducing this and making it attractive and exciting for our young people.

“This production of 12 episodes of this messaging will go a long way in attracting the attention of our young people, as well as their parents, to the importance of adopting technology, digital technology in particular, as we move into the age of AI.

“The way forward now is for the state governments in Northern Nigeria to take this messaging to the next level. On our own part, I have been partnering with state governments to host Arewa TechFest.

“And I will call on all the Northern states governors to use this opportunity to take it a step further by identifying digital and tech entrepreneurs in their states and supporting them with seed money so that they can develop their ideas, create jobs, and put Nigeria on the technology map.”

The Country Lead and Programme Advisor for the U.K. Government’s Global Digital Access Programme, Idongesit Udoh, said, “This is a project that the U.K. government has supported to bring on board people who are excluded from the growing digital economy in Nigeria.

“As you may know, Nigeria’s digital economy is blossoming. It’s the fastest growing sector of the country’s economy and contributes hugely to the GDP.

“But, also, there is the fact that there are people who are not included in this sector. So, the advanced digital adoption in Nigeria was a piece of project specifically designed to bring on board women, people with disabilities, and people from communities that are completely unserved or underserved,” he said.

In her remarks, the founder, Blue Sapphire Hub (BSH), Maryam Lawan said, “Fasahar Zamani is more than just a series; it is a story of innovation, inclusion and transformation.

“Through this project, we are using the power of storytelling to bridge the digital divide and inspire our communities to embrace the world of technology.

“We want everyone in the north to key in and use digital skills. One episode is talking about gender-based violence, the other one is talking about applications for farmers, for doctors, and each episode is talking about a digital solution.”

According to her, each episode shows how technology can change lives, open opportunities, and empower communities across northern Nigeria.

“We want our people to see technology not just as social media, but as a means to learn, earn, and grow,” she added.