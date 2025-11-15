Edo College Old Boys Meet in Lagos to Advance Devt Initiative

Members of the Lagos Branch, will this weekend convene to strategise on advancing development initiatives for their alma mater, with particular focus on strengthening the Edo College Endowment Fund.

In a statement issued recently by the Branch Secretary, Mr. Ahuose Akhigbe, the meeting is scheduled for Sunday, 16th November 2025, at the Aries Suite, Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi.

According to him, the gathering to be led by the Branch Chairman, Mr. Charles Isah, will provide an opportunity for members to deliberate on modalities for deepening support for the already launched endowment fund, which has since attracted contributions from notable members.

Discussions will also cover prizes and scholarship programmes for current students and other key matters affecting the institution.

Another major item on the agenda is the forthcoming national convention slated for 5th–7th December in Benin City.

The convention, to be led by the President of ECOBA Worldwide, is expected to attract old boys from across the globe and is projected to be one of the largest reunions of Edo College alumni in recent times.

Edo College boasts an illustrious list of alumni who have made significant contributions to national development. Some are, AVM Joe Ehigie (rtd) CFR (former Principal General Staff to the President), Prof. Gabriel Osuide (pioneer Director General of NAFDAC), Chief Lucky Igbinedion (former Governor of Edo State), and President ECOBA Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Aguele, Prince Nduka Obaigbena (Publisher of THISDAY Newspaper), Mr. Victor Odozi (former Deputy Governor of the CBN), Engr. Greg Ogbeifun (Chairman, Starz Marine), Engr. Andy Olutu, Dr. Isichei Osamgbi, Major General Julius Osifo, Mr. Aigbe Olotu, Tony Nwaochei (Partner at The Lawcrest) and Augustine Alegeh, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) amongst many others.