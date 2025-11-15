Ademola Lookmam Bumpy Ride Out of Bergamo?

What once looked like a perfect marriage after joining Atalanta in the summer of 2022, but with spat with the Bergamo side last two coaches, Super Eagles attacker, Ademola Lookman appears to be approaching the end of his time in Italy. However, as Tottenham is open to recruiting a left-winger in the coming winter transfer window, a return to England looks very likely for the 2023 AFCON bronze medallist

Nigeria international, Ademola Lookman’s time at Atalanta once appeared to be a perfect marriage. In May 2024, the Nigerian’s remarkable Europa League final to down unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen which saw him become the first player to net a hat-trick in a major European final since 1975.

But since then, it’s been a bumpy ride in Bergamo for the 28-year-old former Charlton, Everton, Fulham, and Leicester winger.

Last week, in the closing stages of the club’s Champions League group phase clash against Marseille, Lookman was subbed by now-sacked boss Ivan Juric and the pair came to blows as the attacker left the field.

Atalanta later snatched a winner at the death through Lazar Samardzic and while the altercation was seemingly skated over because of the victory, Juric was sacked following his side’s 3-0 Serie A defeat to Sassuolo last weekend.

Lookman wanted out of Atalanta in the summer and despite long-winded transfer negotiations with Inter Milan, a deal could not be struck to bring him to San Siro and he eventually stayed put.

Atletico Madrid were also attentive to his situation but with Lookman now swiftly approaching the final 18 months of his contract in Bergamo, there’s a lingering sense that his future is likely to be resolved soon as his value is rapidly decreasing.

At 28, he does not fit Tottenham’s usual transfer criteria, but nobody can dispute he remains one of the best left-winger options currently available on the market.

He may also personally feel as if he has unfinished business in the Premier League after taking his game to the next level in Italy.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray’s General Secretary, Eray Yazgan, is not ruling out Lookman joining his compatriot, Victor Osimhen in the upcoming transfer window, after the Turkish giants had previously made an approach for the Nigerian during the summer transfer window but were forced to suspend negotiations after Atalanta’s hefty €60m transfer fee demand for the 28-year-old.

While attending an award ceremony, Yazgan was asked about the ‘Lookman transfer’ and he said, “We have a great squad right now, it is quite enough. As I said, we are building on it. We will definitely continue to build on it as our coach desires and needs.”

The coach was later sacked and replaced by Raffaele Palladino, but Lookman’s future remains uncertain.

The 28-year-old forward, initially gained recognition in England when he joined Everton at the age of 19, after attracting interest from several clubs at Charlton Athletic.

Despite showing glimpses of his talent, most notably with his goal against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to secure a 4-0 win in 2017, the Nigerian forward struggled with consistency, which has led to brief stints with other clubs, including Fulham, Leicester City, and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

However, it was at Atalanta that he enjoyed his most prolific form, particularly penultimate season, when he netted 20 goals, including a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, earning the CAF African Footballer of the Year award.

Therefore, a departure from the Bergamo-based outfit looks likely, and acccording to Tuttojuve, Tottenham are ‘ready’ to swoop for Lookman, who is reluctant to extend his stay at the New Balance Arena beyond 2027.

The report adds that the North London club are gearing up for an ambitious transfer window to bolster their attack and are now set to submit a ‘concrete offer’ to Atalanta to sign the Nigerian international as early as the January transfer window.

Lookman’s record with Atalanta has been impressive, as the attacker has registered 53 goals alongside 25 assists in 118 appearances for the Serie A outfit.

Although he has frequently been deployed in a more central advanced position for Atalanta, the arrival of Xavi Simons, who has struggled since his arrival, could likely see him operating out wide, were he to complete a move to north London.

Spurs seem in need of greater attacking quality, and with Dominic Solanke struggling for fitness, Manager Thomas Frank would likely prioritise a versatile forward capable of contributing both goals and creativity, making Lookman an ideal option.

With reports indicating Spurs’ readiness to table an offer in January, it remains to be seen whether Atalanta will accept a reduced fee, given his fallout with the manager and refusal to RENEW his contract.