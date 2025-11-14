Peter Obi to Editors: Hold Leaders Accountable, Rebuild Nigeria’s Moral Foundation

Sunday Ehigiator





The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party and former Governor of Anambra State, yesterday, called on Nigerian editors to use their platforms to hold leaders accountable and help restore the nation’s moral compass.

He also reiterated that he was not desperate to become the President of Nigeria, saying his only desperation was to see the nation function properly for all to benefit.

Delivering a goodwill message at the 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference in Abuja, titled: “Reclaiming Our Nation’s Dignity,” Obi urged editors to champion truth, integrity, and responsible leadership as vital steps toward rebuilding Nigeria’s dignity and national values.

Obi said: “Today, more than ever, Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads, and it is vital that we reflect together on the path we must take if we are to restore both the dignity of our country and the hope of our people.

“This platform allows us to discuss not only the challenges that confront us—the moral, social, and economic crises that have brought us to this juncture—but also the vision, responsibility, and collective action required to reclaim the promise of a better Nigeria for all citizens.

“Our country, Nigeria, stands today at a most critical crossroads. Just two weeks ago, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, made a comment on social media referring to Nigeria as a “now disgraced country.”

He added: “He singled out the killings in our land without compunction, but in truth, he was merely echoing what many Nigerians of good conscience have been saying for years—often at the risk of being accused of de-marketing their own country.

“The reality is stark: Nigeria is facing existential challenges that demand our sober reflection. For many, the immediate reaction was to debate whether there is genocide in Nigeria or not. But that is not the central question. The questions we should ask ourselves are far deeper: are there killings, whether genocide or not?

“Why the word disgraced? Is it only the killings, or the culture of impunity that allows them to persist? Is it the insecurity that haunts our citizens, or the failure of leadership to protect them?

“These are the questions that should trouble every Nigerian. They force us to look inward and confront the uncomfortable truth—that our disgrace is not defined by what others say, but by what we allow to persist in our society.

“If the answers are painful—and they are—then rather than take offence, we should search for the reasons and begin to confront them with honesty and courage. That, for me, is the true path to national restoration.

“We are disgraced not merely because of what others say, but because of what we have allowed ourselves to become. Today, over 130 million Nigerians live in poverty; millions more struggle daily to afford basic necessities, while over 20 million children are denied the right to education—the chance to learn, grow, and contribute to their nation’s future.”

According to him, “even in the face of such grim realities, we must not lose faith in our capacity to rebuild.”

He added: “But I still believe that redemption is possible. I believe that through truth, sacrifice, and leadership by example, Nigeria can rise again. That is why your role as editors is vital.

“You are not just recorders of history; you are the conscience of the nation. You shape narratives, correct distortions, and remind leaders of the truths they may prefer to forget.

“The urgency of our moment cannot be overstated. We must turn things around by holding leaders accountable, not for promises made, but for promises kept.

“Let us rebuild our moral foundation. Let us insist on elections free from bribery and intimidation. Let us demand that public funds be used to build schools and hospitals, not to buy votes or sustain luxury.

“If we do these things, we will no longer be called a disgraced country but a nation of dignity—a people who may stumble, yet always strive to stand upright.”