Glo “Play Up” Lottery Ignites Joy as First Set of Millionaires Emerge

The first set of millionaires have emerged in Globacom’s “Play Up” lottery, a fun and rewarding game that combines entertainment with the chance to win life-changing cash prizes.

At a prize-presentation event held by the company in Lagos on Wednesday, four lucky subscribers from different parts of the country who won in the first draw of the lottery received N1 million each.

They included Engineer Edward Worgu, 48, from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who said the win could not have come at a better time.

His words: “Initially, I didn’t believe it,” he explained, but after speaking with a very persistent Glo customer care agent, I made the journey to the Lagos regional office. It’s a very timely surprise that I least expected. My wife is currently hospitalized, so this will go a long way in paying for her treatment. Kudos to Glo.”

Another winner, Mr. Akindele Ayenugba, 68, from Ondo State, described the experience as nothing short of a miracle.

“I came all the way from Ondo State despite monetary constraints. I also wasn’t convinced at first, but on arrival at the Glo office, everyone started congratulating me. That is when it dawned on me that it was real. Indeed, God is great,” he declared.

From Owerri, Imo State, was Esobe Ugwuogo, 39, who said his consistency finally paid off. “I’ve been playing for a while now, so when I got the call, I was very happy. Thank you, Globacom, for igniting so much joy within me.

“I’ll also spread the word about this million-naira win and all the other reward opportunities for subscribers. Glo really keeps to its word.”

Also among the winners was 28-year-old Akintayo Boluwatife, from Ibadan, Oyo State, who described the moment as “life-changing and unforgettable.” He thanked Globacom for the wonderful gift which he said would help him in celebrating the approaching festive season.

Glo Play Up offers an easy way to turn small predictions into million-naira wins. Players simply pick a lucky number between 1 and 9 for an opportunity to win big. To play, subscribers dial *400# on their Glo line or send their chosen number by SMS to 400. Each entry costs ₦100, and players can either subscribe daily or play on demand whenever they wish.

A weekly draw is held at the Glo Head Office every Friday at 4 p.m., where lucky winners of ₦1 million emerge. In addition, one subscriber will walk away with the grand prize of ₦10 million monthly.

Winners are also hosted at their nearest Glo regional office, and all cash prizes are credited directly to their MoneyMaster Wallet accounts.

According to Globacom, the Play Up Lottery is one of several ways the company is giving back to subscribers, especially during the Yuletide. A raffle draw is used to randomly select lottery finalists across different regions after a verification process to confirm ownership of each winning line.

“Even after a streak of good fortunes, Glo subscribers can continue to play, as there are multiple opportunities to land more prizes,” the company added.