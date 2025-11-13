Tinubu Sets Up Special Committee on MOWAA to Safeguard Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage

Folalumi Alaran In Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has constituted a high-level Presidential Committee to address emerging issues surrounding the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) in Benin City, Edo State, and to develop a lasting framework for protecting Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

The directive, issued by the President on Tuesday, follows recent developments at the MOWAA and reflects the administration’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s cultural patrimony through dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to constitutional provisions.

A statement signed by Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Chindaya Ahmadu, noted the committee is chaired by the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, and includes key representatives from both national and international institutions.

Other members are the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy; a representative of the Presidency; Director of International Cultural Relations; Special Assistant to the President on Creativity; Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture; and a representative of the Palace of the Oba of Benin.

Other include a representative of the Edo State Government; representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, the German and French embassies; the Senator representing Edo South; and representatives of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) and the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), alongside the ministry’s Legal Adviser.

The committee has been mandated to conduct extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, undertake fact-finding on all issues related to MOWAA, and formulate actionable recommendations that balance Nigeria’s sovereign cultural interests with international partnership and diplomatic considerations.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, said the presidential intervention demonstrates the government’s unwavering dedication to preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage through lawful and collaborative means.

“Cultural institutions are pillars of our national identity and must be protected through approaches that respect both traditional custodianship and modern institutional structures,” she said.

The committee is expected to submit its findings and recommendations directly to President Tinubu for prompt implementation of sustainable solutions that uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s cultural ecosystem.

The federal government reaffirmed that while the Constitution guarantees fundamental freedoms, it equally requires responsibility in their exercise.

It emphasized that Nigeria’s cultural spaces and artefacts represent the nation’s shared inheritance and therefore deserve special protection under both moral and legal statutes.

All stakeholders have been urged to maintain peace and cooperate fully with the committee as it executes its mandate.